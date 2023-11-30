Taylor Swift is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look what you made Taylor Swift do! Spotify Wrapped appears to be “Taylor’s Version” in 2023. The streaming service revealed that Swift is now the most-streamed artist worldwide.

Every year the music service does a “Spotify Wrapped” marketing campaign, which analyzes listening data to find customers’ favorite artists and podcasts.

Spotify says Swift enchanted fans and raked in more than $26.1 billion streams since January 1. That means the pop powerhouse has surpassed the three-time Wrapped winner, Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny, who the Associated Press reports held the coveted title since 2020.

Spotify said in a press release online “Reimagined rereleases, record-breaking world tours, and colorful friendship bracelets—fans everywhere will be thrilled to see Taylor Swift as this year’s top artist, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since January 1.

In the 48 hours leading up to this crowning moment, Spotify revealed 21 puzzle pieces with Taylor Swift-themed easter eggs in billboards from Sao Paulo to Jakarta. These clues culminated in a spotlight video that included nods to her universe—featuring everything from cats to her infamous red lips. For a limited time, when you play one of her songs on Spotify, watch as the progress bar changes and sparkles to match the song’s era color.”

According to Spotify, Swift’s albums like “Midnights,” “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” and “Speak Now” helped drive a significant increase in people listening to the music.

The AP reports that in the U.S., Swift’s dominance continued — she was also the most streamed artist, followed by Drake and country star Morgan Wallen. Wallen’s “Last Night” was the most streamed song, and his full-length “One Thing at a Time,” was the most streamed album, according to Spotify.

As for Bad Bunny, there is good news. According to the Associated Press, his 2022 album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was Spotify’s most-streamed album for the second year in a row with 4.5 billion global streams. Swift’s “Midnights” came in second in that same category, with SZA’s “SOS” in third – according to Spotify.

Spotify says Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Andrew Huberman, Emma Chamberlain, and Jay Shetty topped the list of top podcasters.