INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Teenagers are less likely to work summer jobs than pervious generations and some blame school.

Business Insider says almost 60 percent of teens in 1979 had a job, compared to 34 percent in 2015.

Summer homework, which accompanies many of the advanced placement and honors classes at school is preventing many kids from working during the summer months.

