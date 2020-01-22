The Farm at Butler celebrates 10 years of sustainable agriculture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Farm at Butler University is celebrating a milestone this year.

The campus has featured the destination for sustainable agriculture and urban farming for a decade.

“We started with a third of an acre. Now, we have an acre of land which is small to be sure, but we utilize every square inch,” said farm manager Tim Dorsey.

The farm was initially started by the student-led group Earth Charter Butler.

There was no funding and the goal was to try and grow food at a school with no agriculture program.

With help from Butler’s Center for Urban Ecology & Sustainability, Dorsey says there have been several projects along the way.

The farm received a mobile greenhouse allowing planting season to start early despite the farm being on a flood plain. The greenhouse was custom built by Ball State University architecture students.

Dorsey says they also received the largest piece of salvage from the RCA dome that now serves as a shaded area for washing plants.

The Center for Urban Ecology & Sustainability says while it has taken 10 years, the mission of the farm has spread across campus touching several areas of study.

“The farm crosses with several students that don’t have biology backgrounds or interests. Business students, communications students.. we have a religious studies faculty that teaches an eco-theology class and how it relates to food production,” said Julia Angstmann, director of the Center for Urban Ecology and Sustainability.

Angstmann also says the farm has become a space for more than learning.

“It’s a chance to try out new growing practices that other urban farmers can try out themselves. And it also provides food for our campus and the Indy community,” she said.

The farm grows 70 different kinds of fruits and vegetables during their farming season which will kick off again this spring.

“Strawberries are pretty popular so we make sure to plan for a lot of them each year,” said Dorsey.

While The Farm at Butler may be on campus, their message is that the farm is for the city of Indianapolis.

The farm sells produce to many local restaurants and they also offer tours year round for people interested in urban farming.

“I’m proud of the engagement that we’re really growing into. Whether that’s engagement at our farm stand from June – October or engaging actual Butler classes in different research projects. It’s about helping people become more aware of where their food comes from and how it can affect a community,” added Dorsey.

The Farm at Butler will recognize their first ground break this spring.