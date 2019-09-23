Thousands gather downtown for AIDS Walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon for the Indianapolis AIDS Walk.

People began at the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center and walked around the Indianapolis downtown canal.

The event raises money for the Direct Emergency Financial Assistance fund, which helps more than 2,000 HIV-positive Hoosiers.

“Just to have this public event where people come together and show support, show caring, show love, help them keep fighting the good fight because they are still dealing with a lot of issues related to their health,” attender Steve Everett said.

Last year, the event raised more than $200,000. The goal this year was $225,000. At last check, organizers said they were well on their way to achieve it.