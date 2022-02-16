UnPhiltered

Purdue report finds ‘On My Way Pre-K’ students outperforming peers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent study from Purdue University claims children in the “On My Way Pre-K” program are outperforming those not in the program.

That includes reading, speaking, and identifying shapes, numbers and colors.

Nicole Norvell, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s director of childhood and out-of-school learning, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for an “UnPHILtered” conversation Tuesday night to break down the study.

“What the researchers at Purdue found is that children [in] ‘On My Way Pre-K’ did show a sustained benefit over time from the time they went through pre-k all the way through the end of that fourth grade year,” Norvell said. “And that’s really exciting. These are children who oftentimes are coming from various backgrounds, some that, maybe they haven’t had the best start or don’t have all the things that children from higher-income families may have.”

Norvell also explained how people who are unfamiliar with the program can sign their children up.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.