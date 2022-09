UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: At funeral, officer remembers fallen police colleague Seara Burton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, News 8 had coverage of the funeral for fallen Richmond, Indiana, police officer Seara Burton.

For Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we highlight Officer Keifer Uphaus, who worked with Burton and took to the podium to honor her memory.

Burton died Sept. 18 in hospice care, several weeks after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop.