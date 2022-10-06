UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Popularity for Indy-bound Savannah Bananas tour crashes team’s website

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas baseball team is coming to Indianapolis in 2023.

The Banana Ball World Tour will make a stop at Victory Field on June 30.

The Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, under the rules of Banana Ball. A time for the game hasn’t been announced yet.

Owner and founder Jesse Cole joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered” to explain more about what fans should expect.

“We’re trying to be the most fun team in sports, the most entertaining team,” he said. “We travel with 120 cast members — performers, players on stilts, breakdancing coaches, male cheerleading teams, pep bands — you name it, we bring it in, put on a full show of the new game that we invented, banana ball.”

People interested in buying tickets can sign up to receive presale alerts on the Savannah Bananas website.

According to Cole, demand has been through the roof and caused the Savannah Bananas’ website to crash. “The server’s owner said they’d never seen anything like it,” he said. “Over a 100,000 people trying to access our website at one point. It’s still unbelievable. Didn’t know what’s happening. Yeah, we’re hopefully getting it back soon.”

Tickets will start at $25, and kids 3 and younger can get in free as long as they do no take up a seat.