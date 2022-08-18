UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition.

According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation.

U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide.

Ethan Braden, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Purdue, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered” to explain how Purdue is garnering national attention.

Braden also spoke to the university’s plans for Indianapolis after Purdue and Indiana universities announced a split of Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis last week. “It’s a great opportunity for us to really double down on our strengths in the areas of computer science, and engineering and our Polytechnic in this amazing metro area that is Indianapolis,” he said. “So, to be able to extend the quality of instruction and the reputation that we have in West Lafayette down into Indianapolis and really be able to focus on our strengths and grow our strengths there, I think it’s a win-win.”