Volleyball tournament raises funds for Ella Whistler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A three-day fundraiser to support Ella Whistler is being held this weekend as the Noblesville teen continues to recover from her injuries from the May school shooting at West Middle School.

It is taking place at the Academy Volleyball Club in Indianapolis, where Ella used to belong. The charity tournament is called Ella’s Invite.

“Once you’re a member of our family, you’re always a member of our family,” said Katelyn Storms Rizer, who runs marketing for the club.

The club is used to hosting volleyball tournaments, but they wanted to do something special for Ella.

“It takes so much work to put on an event like this but it’s 100 percent worth it,” said Rizer.

Two months of planning led to the three-day tournament where all the proceeds, from sales to a silent auction, will go to Ella and her family.

“The support that everyone is showing,” said Andrew Fuller, who is a coach at the club and is playing in the tournament. “The close family feel in such a large environment everybody is loving it.”

From a GoFundMe page to a lemonade stand to a volleyball tournament, the central Indiana community has continued to stand by Ella as she recovers from those seven bullets.

“Here at the academy we emphasize a lot on family nobody deserves to go through what she has to face and we all want to show her the support here through the academy,” said Fuller.

Teams participated in the tournament as far as Chicago. It runs through Sunday. The goal is to raise $25,000.

Ella and her family will be there to close out the tournament to cheer on the teams.