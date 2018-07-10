Warrant issued in fatal March crash

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – A warrant has been issued in relation to a fatal March crash in Speedway

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for Carl Hill for the March 24 crash at the intersection of Crawfordsville Road and Lynhurst Drive.

The prosecutor’s office says video surveillance shows a Trailblazer driven by Hill ran a red light traveling westbound when it struck the victims’ vehicle.

Donna Rosebrough and her mother, Nola Spears, both died as a result of the crash.

It’s believed Hill’s vehicle was going nearly 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Hill has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide.