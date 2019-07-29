Latest News

White nationalism threats close Bloomington farmers market for 2 weeks

by:
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Bloomington Community Farmers Market is shutting down for the next two Saturdays over safety concerns arising from alleged ties between a market vendor and white nationalism, the city announced Monday night.

A city news release said “recent public discussion of ties between a vendor at the market and white nationalist causes and groups” led to increased safety threats. Issues have been ongoing at the farmers market since at least June.

“Unfortunately, escalation of tension and conflict at the market over the past weeks, and information gathered identifying threats of specific individuals with connections to past white nationalist violence, present the potential for future clashes,” the news release issued Monday said.

Police officers on Saturday escorted a 40-year-old Bloomington woman from the farmers market after she carried a sign protesting white supremacy in front of a market vendor’s booth, according to the Herald-Times online and Facebook posts of the incident. Police said the woman did not comply with requests that she move to the market’s designated protest area.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office has said it is not pursuing a criminal trespass charge.

The city had increased safety patrols and staff at the market as a result of the issues involving the market vendor in recent weeks.

A group called No Space for Hate had planned a Saturday morning rally at the farmers market.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will have a news conference Wednesday morning to address the temporary closing of the farmers market.

“As Mayor, I have spoken for our City to condemn white nationalism and white supremacists as a scourge on our country and our community, and to promise that we will do all we can to overcome their legacies and any current efforts. We also want to assure that everyone knows that all are welcome in our inclusive Bloomington, and that our Farmers’ Market will embody those values of inclusion and welcoming, as well as be a safe space for all to gather, as our community expects every Saturday.”

“In light of recommendations from our local public safety officials, advice from national experts, and awareness of recent tragic incidents of violence at similar public gatherings, we are hitting the pause button to protect public safety in Bloomington.”

“We will be gathering with a wide range of local folks to identify how best our community embodies our values of justice and inclusion, and protects our treasure of the Farmers’ Market.”

Bloomington, Indiana, Mayor John Hamilton on July 29, 2019

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE LATEST NEWS STORIES

Wet end to the weekend

by: Tara Hastings /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy with a few flurries this evening. More snow and rain heading this way for Sunday.

TONIGHT: A few flurries are possible this evening. No accumulation expected. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies early in the morning. A wave a precipitation heads into the state by late morning. It will start in the form of snow shortly before noon, transition into a wintry mix before changing over to all rain by the late afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall accumulations will be at a half inch or less with some areas north of Indy picking up an inch. However the snow cover won’t last long. Warmer temperatures move into the area and with the rain we’ll see most of the snow melt. Highs climb into the upper 30s close to 40 with gusty winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain will be likely Sunday night. Rainfall amounts may approach a half inch in many spots. Lows fall into the middle 30s.

MONDAY: A few showers may linger into the first part of Monday morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies will continue during the day. Highs climb into the upper 30s close to 40.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs stay in the lower 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be dry but on Wednesday another system moves through the area producing the chance for a wintry mix or even some rain. Colder air arrives Friday morning.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Saturday evening forecast

Video Forecast /

Robert Conrad, star of TV show ‘The Wild, Wild West,’ dies at 84

Entertainment /

CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible

National /

Trader Joe’s released its list of 2019’s most favorite products

Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.