WISH Patrol surprises school with backpacks, school supplies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For many, the back to school season means shopping and excitement. But for others, it can mean financial strain and anxiety.

Leaders at Louis B. Russell, Jr. Indianapolis Public School #48 are keenly aware of the significance of a successful day one. The WISH Patrol teamed up with Teachers’ Treasures to help make the first day one the school would never forget.

“It’s nothing but a blessing and opportunity for our students to be prepared,” said Principal Arthur Hinton. “It’s knowing that folks care. It’s knowing that there’s somebody out there that’s supporting you and knowing that they believe in you. It puts us in the best position to be prepared to have a great school year.”

During the school’s morning assembly, students were presented with backpacks full of school supplies while teachers were given classroom packages of school supplies from Yoobi.

Several other Central Indiana organizations also joined the WISH Patrol to surprise the school:

