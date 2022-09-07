News

WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor

INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 pm Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor.

Blair has been a key member of the WISH-TV Daybreak team for nearly a decade. She started her television career in Fort Wayne after attending Indiana University.

“Growing up I watched WISH-TV, so working here has been a dream come true,” said Blair. “This is my home, and I am proud to serve my community in this new and exciting way.”

The new role will allow Blair to lead WISH-TV breaking news coverage during the critical daytime hours. She will also anchor News 8 at Midday and co-anchor News 8 at 5 pm with Phil Sanchez.

“Drew’s experience and personal knowledge of Indiana will have a huge impact in this new position,” said Carl. “With WISH-TV’s Focus on Family and the Community, we’re proud to have her working with us in her hometown.”

Drew hosts “Fitting Indy,” a popular fitness show on the All Indiana Podcast Network, and is active in the community as a speaker and emcee.

This change takes place in October.