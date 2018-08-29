Wrongful death lawsuit filed after body found in car in retention pond

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the death of a Carmel woman.

Nancy Gillett disappeared Feb. 27.

Her last known whereabouts were thought to have been the Bridgewater Healthcare Center, 14751 Carey Road, Carmel. That’s in Westfield near East 146th Street and Carey Road.

Her body was found a week later inside her car that was pulled from a retention pond across from the healthcare center’s parking lot.

Family members of Gillett are now suing the owners of the commercial complex.

They claim the defendants failed to have proper signage and install proper safety barriers to prevent someone from going into the pond.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money.