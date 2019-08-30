Hogsett leads Merritt in poll for Indianapolis mayor’s race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jim Merritt launched his campaign for mayor of Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

Merritt said his campaign was not flush with cash and he would run a grassroots effort.

With 68 days remaining in the campaign, a poll by IndyPolitics.org has Merritt facing some big odds. Mayor Joe Hogsett led Merritt 55% to 27% in the poll.

“The most interesting thing that we found was that Joe Hogsett’s favorability ratings were like in the 70s but his reelect were in the 50s and his definite reelect was like only 41%.”

“So, it seems like a lot of people like Joe, but when you look at how many people like him and definitely are going to vote for him on Election Day that shows that there is an opportunity for Merritt,” said Abdul Hakim-Shabazz of IndyPolitics.org.

The 400 voters in the poll cited issues including violent crime, public safety, potholes and roads.

“When we polled, what we found, which was interesting, was that there’s no one big, giant issue. About a third of the people thought it was potholes, and another third thought it was crime.”

“But what is interesting about that number is if you are white in Marion County, potholes were the big issue. If you were black in Marion County, crime and gun violence was the No. 1 issue,” Hakim-Shabazz said.

Hogsett launched his reelection campaign on television, and, so far, both camps have stayed away from any public mudslinging. The poll numbers suggest the race will continue along the same road unless there is a significant shake-up.

The other variable in this race: Hogsett’s lead in the polls may keep some voters at home.

“People saying, ‘Hey, the guy’s got like a 20-something-odd-point lead. Why come out? He is going to win anyway. We will just stay home,'” Hakim-Shabazz said.

The Merritt campaign is looking for a big turnaround like the Republicans had in 2007 when Greg Ballard upset two-term Mayor Bart Peterson.