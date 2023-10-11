Free Psychic Readings Online: See What the Future Holds Without Spending a Dime

Many free psychic readings provide reliable guidance and counsel. But where can you avail yourself of these no-cost psychic services?

Thanks to technology, many websites now offer free psychic readings online from experts endowed with mystical abilities.

In this article, we review the top 7 sites for free psychic readings. Among our top picks, Kasamba is the #1 choice for its top-rated psychics, free services, and affordable deals.

Read on to discover the best providers of free online psychic readings below.

Where To Get Free Psychic Readings Online

1. Kasamba: Best free online psychic readings overall (3 FREE mins + 50% OFF)

2 Psychic Source: Best for spiritual free psychic readings ($1/min)

3. AskNow: Best free accurate tarot psychic readings (5 FREE mins)

4. Keen: Best free psychic readings on the go (10 minutes for $1.99)

5. Oranum: Best free live-streamed psychic sessions (10,000 FREE coins)

6. Psychic Oz: Best introductory freebies and deals (3 FREE mins)

7. Mystic Sense: Free psychic readings for LGBTQ matters (5 FREE mins)

Free psychic readings can guide and enlighten you about life’s problems and issues that trouble your mind.

Below, we present 7 psychic websites that offer free psychic readings online that you can take from the comfort of your home.

Without further ado, let’s begin with our top pick, Kasamba.

1. Kasamba: Best Free Online Psychic Readings Overall

Pros

3-minute free psychic readings

50% OFF first session

20 years in the industry

Up to $50 satisfaction guarantee

Top-notch matching algorithm

93% user ratings

Cons

Email correspondence takes 24 hours

Site Overview

When it comes to free online psychic readings, Kasamba is our top choice.

Founded in 1999, this website boasts over 20 years of online experience, providing psychic consultations for life, love, relationships, career, and spirituality.

Since its inception, Kasamba has helped over 3 million individuals get reliable advice from gifted psychics.

This website also specializes in love readings. So, if you’re searching for your soulmate or lifelong partner, this site’s for you.

Features

Kasamba has an excellent matchmaking algorithm that connects you with the perfect psychic for your needs. These experts offering free and paid services are grouped according to five major categories for easy search:

Psychic readings

Love psychics

Tarot readings

Fortune telling

Personal astrology

You can request a Kasamba reading via online call, video call, chat, or email.

Aside from their impressive free online psychic readings, Kasamba offers a satisfaction guarantee of up to $50. So, if you’re dissatisfied with the psychic service rendered, you can request a refund.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Your free 3 chat minutes at Kasamba cover a wide range of Kasamba’s psychic reading services, including love psychics, tarot readings, fortune telling, and more. You’ll also enjoy an extra 50% off on your first psychic session.

Gifted Psychics

Master Enigma is a well-known Kasamba psychic with over three decades of expertise. He received more than 61,200 reviews attesting to his accurate and reliable paid and free psychic readings for his previous clients.

Love Psychic Indi is a 4th generation clairvoyant reader of Kasamba, specializing in love, marriage, finance, and career. He’s a five-star-rated psychic with over 21,300 reviews.

Final Verdict

With over 20 years of online presence, Kasamba is a leading provider of free online psychic readings. This platform is also best for any queries about love and romance.

Its sign-up promo of 3 free minutes and 50% off go a long way in ensuring you save on your readings.

2. Psychic Source: Best for Spiritual Free Psychic Readings

Pros

$1/minute deals

3 minutes free on your first reading

Video, chat, and call readings

Over 3 decades of experience

Available in Spanish language

Cons

Limited promos and discounts

Site Overview

You can unveil the depths of your spiritual being at Psychic Source. This online platform is home to psychics and mediums specializing in spiritual queries, mystical beings, and even communication with deceased loved ones.

Psychic Source is excellent for free psychic readings by online call or desktop. Available channels for psychic readings include video, SMS, and online calls.

Features

Psychic Source has comprehensive search filters to help you find the perfect psychic to address your queries. You may narrow your search based on their psychics’ communication method, specialty, and reading tool.

If you’re looking for mediums to talk with departed people, set the filter to “Psychic Mediums,” and you’ll find them fast.

Aside from mediumships, Psychic Source also offers love psychics, clairvoyants, clairaudients, and more. Some psychics also provide free tarot psychic readings and offer numerology consultations.

You can also toggle Psychic Source’s site language into English or Spanish.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Psychic Source offers 3 free minutes on your first psychic reading. You can also enjoy its $1/min rate, applicable for up to 30 minutes.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Seraphina offers free online psychic readings and mediumship services. Seraphina is also a tarot reader, clairvoyant, and reiki master. She has done over 114,000 readings.

Psychic Juliette specializes in love psychic readings, with empathy and intuition as her primary tools. With over 16 years under her belt, people have attested to her high-quality, free psychic readings, as shown by client reviews.

Final Verdict

Psychic Source is a must-try site for free online psychic readings and mediumship services.

Newcomers will get 3 free minutes and incredible deals at $1 per minute to find the perfect psychic to address their queries.

3. AskNow: Best Free Psychic Tarot Readings

Pros

As low as $1/min

One free email question

5 free minutes

Stringent psychic verification

Almost two decades of experience

Cons

The satisfaction guarantee is only up to 5 minutes

Site Overview

Are you looking for reliable tarot readings? AskNow is your best bet.

This platform is not only famous for its free online psychic readings but also its insightful guidance straight from its gifted tarot readers.

Since 2006, AskNow has helped people across the globe find psychic and tarot readers. Thanks to its stringent psychic authentication procedures, you can rest assured that all its experts are competent and legitimate.

Features

AskNow provides an extensive network of psychics available 24/7 to address queries related to life, love, career, relationships, and more.

If you have any burning questions waiting for an urgent response, dial their hotline at 1-866-427-5669. This connects you with their competent psychics in a heartbeat.

AskNow has many free psychic blogs and informative videos if you want to expand your psychic knowledge. These materials discuss the basics of psychic reading, such as common psychic specialties and the top reasons to avail yourself of a psychic reading.

Free Psychic Readings Available

After signing up on the platform, AskNow will give you 5 free minutes to chat with their seasoned psychics. You’ll also get a discounted $1/min deal applicable for up to 40 minutes.

Gifted Psychics

Cosmic Reality is AskNow’s master psychic, offering free online psychic readings for new members.

She has over 7 years of experience in the field, with thousands of five-star ratings from her previous clients. Her specialty includes tarot reading, life guidance, and spiritual counseling.

Luminous Larry has a decade of psychic experience with clairvoyance, clairaudience, and spiritual healing skills. He’s a five-star-rated psychic who focuses on client growth and personal empowerment.

Final Verdict

Aside from its impressive and screened tarot readers, AskNow is an excellent platform for free online psychic readings.

With 5 free chat minutes, you can talk with their first-rate master psychics. You can also send them a follow-up question via email for more clarification.

4. Keen: Best Free Psychic Readings on the Go

Pros

10 minutes for only $1.99

3 free minutes

Over 1700 psychic readers to choose from

Most reliable mobile app

Free detailed daily horoscope

Cons

No live chat support

Site Overview

Keen psychics specialize in various psychic services, including cartomancy, aura reading, dream analysis, astrology (Western, Chinese, Mayan, Vedic), fortune telling, and more.

This platform is also a great choice if you’re seeking cheap psychics online via online call or desktop.

Features

Over 1700 psychics await you on Keen, specializing in different types of psychic readings.

Keen’s popularity skyrocketed with its intuitive mobile application. Their app has a 4.5-star rating in the Google Play Store with hundreds of positive user reviews.

But why do people love Keen’s mobile app so much?

Well, the app features impressive aesthetics, with organized menus and options. It has a simple interface that’s intuitive to use. Moreover, this mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices, making it available to all who prefer psychic readings on the go.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Upon registering at Keen, you’ll get 3 free minutes on your first psychic reading.

While this is an enticing promo, it’s not sufficient to enjoy a full-blown reading session. Hence, you can avail yourself of Keen’s affordable rate of $1.99 for a 10-minute session if you desire to continue.

There are also daily free comprehensive horoscope reports to help you start your day with clear guidance.

Gifted Psychics

Angels Insights has done over 30,450 readings since 2013. She has a 4.9-star rating with thousands of client reviews. Her specialties include readings for matters concerning love, work, breakups, infidelity, and spirit guides.

Bear Sage has a 4.8-star rating on Keen. She’s known for giving straightforward advice to clients, guided by empathy and compassion. She’s a clairsentient who utilizes tarot cards and astrology to provide enlightening guidance.

Final Verdict

Keen is among the most affordable platforms, with $1.99/10-minute psychic reading sessions and 3-minute free psychic readings online.

5. Oranum: Best Free Psychic Readings via Live Stream

Pros

Free trial live video chat with advisors

Live-streamed psychic readings

9.99 free credits upon signup

Psychic blog for more spiritual knowledge

Available in 5 languages

Cons

Search filters unavailable

Site Overview

For over a decade, Oranum has served as a convenient and reliable platform for real-time video call readings.

Oranum’s psychics are always open for synchronous virtual readings. So, if you wish to interact with psychics and fully elaborate on your queries, Oranum’s video chat option is the way to go.

Features

Users have the option to post their queries on Oranum’s free live chat room and wait for a willing psychic to respond.

You may also request private, real-time live sessions if you prefer a more intimate setup.

It’s also great that Oranum offers readings in various languages, including French, German, Spanish, and Italian. This allows users to receive guidance in their most comfortable language.

Free Psychic Readings Available

New customers on Oranum can enjoy $9.99 free credits when they add their credit card to their account.

These credits can be used to communicate with their chosen psychic reader. Some psychics on Oranum charge as low as 0.98 credits per minute, making these free credits quite valuable.

Gifted Psychics

LoveOraExpert is a veteran psychic who gives clear insights and guidance to people for their career growth and professional success.

She’s one of the most sought-after providers of paid and free psychic readings online in Oranum, specializing in life, love, work, family, and spirituality.

Kevinsees is a well-known clairvoyant with some public appearances in entertainment media. He’s also a psychic medium, healer, and career guidance expert.

Final Verdict

Oranum is the leading psychic website for free online psychic readings via video chat.

Upon signing up, you can enjoy a $9.99 free credit and access to a free live chat room open to all users. These free credits can be pretty valuable, especially since some psychics on the site charge as low as 0.98 credits per minute.

6. Psychic Oz: Best Introductory Freebies & Deals

Pros

$1/minute deals

Free 3 minutes for new customers

20-min Satisfaction Guarantee

Extensive search filters

Video call option available

Cons

Outdated web layout

Site Overview

With over three decades of online psychic experience, Psychic Oz has hundreds of seasoned and versatile psychics helping clients with their daily life matters.

But what really makes Psychic Oz stand out from other websites offering free psychic readings online is its amazing freebies and deals that keep people signing up on the platform.

Features

While Psychic Oz has fewer psychics than other websites, there are still hundreds of competent psychics on this platform. You can use its advanced search filters to narrow down their psychics based on subject matter, tools used, and psychic abilities.

These experts cover many reading types, such as love psychic reading, tarot card reading, astrology, numerology, runes psychics, I-Ching psychics, Empath psychics, mediumship, and more.

Psychic Oz’s staff picks, rising stars, and client favorites sections might also help you find the best psychics online to address your inquiry.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Every new Psychic Oz client gets 3 free minutes on the first psychic reading session. There’s also a pair of introductory deals of $1 per minute applicable for up to 10 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively.

Psychic Oz also offers a free first minute every time you book a reading with a psychic.

Gifted Psychics

ShaSha is a clairvoyant and medium specializing in readings concerning love, career forecasts, money, and life path. She’s a third-generation psychic who uses tarot cards, astrology, crystals, and numerology to guide her clients.

Carol taps into a client’s energy through tarot, astrology, and crystals. With her 30 years of experience, you can rest assured that you will receive a well-structured reading experience.

Final Verdict

Psychic Oz is a trustworthy psychic platform with over 30 years of online presence. It’s well-known for its impressive deals, promos, and discounts that clients love.

It offers a free first minute of every reading session and an introductory deal of $1/min rate + 3 free minutes.

7. Mysticsense: Best Free Psychic Readings for the LGBTQ Community

Pros

Deals range from $1-$4 per minute

5 free minutes free

Over 750 psychics available

10 minutes max Satisfaction Guarantee

Top choice for LGBTQ concerns

Cons

Availability of psychics vary

Site Overview

Do you consider yourself a member of the LGBTQ community?

If yes, you should try Mysticsense, a well-known online platform for free psychic readings concerning LGBTQ problems and concerns.

Mysticsense is one of the youngest psychic sites right now. It only started operating in 2020 but quickly reached the top thanks to its inclusive approach to psychic reading.

Features

Mysticsense offers a wide range of sought-after psychic services at no cost, including love readings, tarot readings, career psychics, and mediumship.

You can also find free readers who specialize in using pendulums, runes, meditation, reiki, chakras, crystals, and more.

Every psychic has a comprehensive profile page and video introductions to give clients hints about their experience and talents. Ensure you view these to get the perfect psychic for your troubles.

Moreover, each session on Mysticsense is backed by a satisfaction guarantee of up to 10 minutes. If you receive unsatisfactory service from your chosen psychic, you can request a refund, and the credited amount can be used for another reading session.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Mysticsense grants 5 free minutes on your first psychic reading once you deposit $10. Subsequent sessions on this platform cost only $0.99 to $3.99 per minute.

Gifted Psychics

Soul Session is a natural-born psychic possessing mystical abilities. She has completed over 4,000 readings with the assistance of astrology, meditation, tarot cards, and more.

YogiRohan is an intuitive psychic who utilizes energy patterns to relay messages from celestial beings like angels. His goal is to help people attain their highest visions in life. He has a rating of 4.5 stars on Mysticsense.

Final Verdict

Mysticsense is a prominent psychic platform that caters to the LGBTQ community. It’s also noteworthy for offering 5 free minutes and maintaining budget-friendly pricing ranging from $1 to $4 per minute.

What Is a Free Psychic Reading?

In a free psychic reading, you can receive guidance and advice from psychic experts without paying any fees.

Websites offer free online psychic readings to entice clients to try their psychic services. These free services cover all queries related to life, love, relationships, spirituality, growth, and more.

Different Types of Psychic Readings Online

Online psychics offer various types of psychic services. Here’s a list of some of the popular ones.

Tarot Readings

Tarot readers answer clients’ queries using their deck of 78 cards. These cards give them insight into someone’s past, present, and future.

Palm Readings

Also known as palmistry, this psychic service analyzes someone’s palm lines and hand attributes to explain their character and attributes. Some psychics use palm reading to predict their clients’ futures.

Astrology Readings

Astrology readers examine the positions and alignments of celestial bodies to reveal someone’s nature, character, and future. Some astrologers use their clients’ zodiac signs to forecast their futures.

Numerology Readings

Some free psychic readings involve numerology or the connection between numbers and occurrences. For instance, numerology readers can use someone’s birth date to assess their future.

Mediumship Readings

Mediumship readers possess the ability to communicate with deceased individuals. This is one of the most popular types of free online psychic readings, as many people seek to connect with their departed loved ones for closure or to address unresolved matters.

Aura Readings

Aura readers assess someone’s invisible energy fields to reveal their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Psychic experts in this field refer to their clients’ auras to help them face their weaknesses, insecurities, and anxieties.

Crystal Ball Readings

In this type of psychic reading, a crystal ball is used as a divination tool to perceive forms and images that a clairvoyant interprets. The visions in the crystal ball enable the psychic to provide insightful guidance in response to the client’s queries.

How We Ranked the Best Sites for Free Psychic Readings

With plenty of sites offering free psychic readings online, finding one worth a try is tough.

To help you save time, here’s what we considered when picking the best platforms for free psychic readings:

Number of Free Minutes

Most sites we reviewed offer 3 to 5 free minutes upon registration. This gives you ample time to find the perfect psychic reader for your queries.

Discounts and Deals

Discounts and deals are crucial for availing psychic services without spending too much money. Most websites we included offer generous promos, allowing clients to enjoy psychic sessions worry-free.

Screening Process for Psychic Readers

To be included in our list, a website must have a rigorous screening process to ensure that all their psychics are reliable and legitimate.

So, even if you’re only availing of free psychic readings from the website, you can still be sure that you’re getting sound advice since all the psychics on the site are reputable.

We also ensured that all websites offering free psychic readings give you access to video call, chat, SMS, or phone psychics (via online call).

The availability of different contact methods gives clients flexibility in their desired approach so they can receive guidance and insights whenever they’re ready.

Psychic Specialties Available

All the psychic websites mentioned in this review offer various specialties. Most of these websites provide a variety of psychic readings on subjects like life, love, relationships, and careers.

Some also provide services such as mediumship, astrology, numerology, tarot, and palm readings.

Satisfaction Guarantee

A Satisfaction Guarantee protects clients if they receive unsatisfactory psychic service from the platform. This guarantee gives a dissatisfied customer cash back or a credit refund if the website proves that the psychic gave subpar-quality service.

Years of Experience

A psychic with plenty of years is undoubtedly competent and knowledgeable enough to give you high-quality psychic guidance. While skills and natural talent are also crucial for a psychic’s reputation, experience remains the best indicator of someone’s psychic ability.

Getting Your First Psychic Reading – Buyer’s Guide

We’ve provided some pointers to help you prepare for your first psychic session. With these things in mind, you’ll have the best psychic reading experience.

How Many Years of Experience?

A psychic with at least 10 years of psychic experience is preferable if you’re looking for guidance related to life-changing decisions.

There’s no harm in trying psychics with less than 10 years of experience. They might also possess the same gifts as those with decade-old expertise.

However, someone who’s been in this field for more than a decade has likely encountered all potential types of queries and is already aware of the best answers.

What’s the Area of Expertise?

You can see psychics’ areas of expertise by reading their profiles. Use this to decide if a psychic suits your type of query.

For instance, if you’re anxious about your career path, you can ask a psychic specializing in career reading.

What Are the Psychic Screening Processes?

Psychic screening processes are standard procedures to assess whether someone possesses psychic and extrasensory abilities. These are also safeguards to prevent con artists from entering psychic websites.

A great example of a psychic screening procedure is the one developed by William Briggs. The process involves an intricate use of statistics to determine whether a psychic’s “prediction” is due to their abilities or mere coincidence.

What Do Other Customers Say?

Customers’ feedback about a psychic indicates whether their services are worth the cost. Read the psychic’s review section and check if the positive reviews outweigh the negative ones.

If this is the case, then it’s most likely that the psychic is legitimate. Otherwise, the psychic might be unreliable.

Does It Come With a Satisfaction Guarantee?

A satisfaction guarantee protects you from mediocre advice provided by unskilled psychics.

Before choosing a website to find psychics, check if they have a satisfaction guarantee policy and find out the maximum number of minutes (or credits) they can refund.

Are Free Minutes Available?

Free minutes give you sufficient time to find the best psychic without spending money. Check out the website’s “free minutes” offer to maximize their free psychic reading services.

Is the Platform Private and Secure?

Most psychic websites keep communication between clients and psychics discreet and confidential. However, reviewing the website’s terms and conditions is still important to check their communication and privacy policies.

How Do You Get in Touch With a Psychic?

Psychic websites indicate the communication channels available to contact a psychic beforehand. Common contact methods include online calls, video chat, SMS, or email.

Pick a psychic site that offers a communication channel that fits your circumstances. For instance, if you have no time for a full-blown reading session, a site that provides reading consultations via SMS or email is a good option.

How To Prepare for Your Free Psychic Readings?

Before you embark on your free psychic readings online, here are some things to consider to ensure a smooth reading session with your chosen psychic:

Clear Your Energy

Any lingering or overwhelming negative energy within you can disrupt the psychic reading process.

Hence, clearing excessive energy is necessary before free psychic readings. Try meditation or breathing exercises to get rid of these energies.

Set Your Intention

Know the issues you want guidance or counsel on before you avail of free psychic readings online. This is to ensure that you can clearly express your problem or issue to the psychic, allowing him to give you an accurate response.

Prepare Questions

If possible, you can write your questions on a piece of paper so you can clearly state them during free online psychic readings. Ensure that your questions are straight to the point, clear, and reflect the issue you want to discuss.

Have an Open Mind

It’s not always the case that a psychic’s advice meets your expectations. Sometimes, their insights are counterintuitive or go against your preconceived notions. Hence, keeping an open mind during free psychic readings is crucial to properly assessing their advice.

Manage Your Expectations

A psychic’s advice and foresight aren’t 100% accurate. While they have impressive extrasensory abilities, they’re also prone to mistakes and shortcomings. Thus, keeping your expectations in check during free psychic readings is vital.

Consider Having a Notebook or Recorder

Taking notes using pen and paper is advisable to ensure you don’t miss any guidance from the psychic. A recorder can also be a great option if you prefer to stay focused during free psychic readings.

Frequently Asked Questions Free Psychic Readings Online

Do you still have questions about the free psychic readings online? We’ve got answers to the most commonly asked questions on the subject.

Can Psychics Make Mistakes?

Psychics make mistakes despite their mystical abilities. Even experienced psychics can occasionally commit errors or inaccuracies in their readings.

Note that psychic reading doesn’t predict specific outcomes because it’s infeasible. Our decisions can alter our fate, even if we already have predetermined paths.

Thus, psychics only provide predictions that are “most likely” to happen under certain circumstances.

Why Do Psychics Offer Free Readings?

Psychics have various reasons for offering free psychic readings online. Some use free psychic readings to promote their services and attract new clients. Others may provide free services to demonstrate their accuracy and reliability to skeptical individuals.

When Should You Get Free Psychic Readings?

You should get free psychic readings if you think psychic abilities can provide guidance and insights into your life’s challenges.

It’s also a good idea to try free psychic readings if you’re considering using a psychic website and want to evaluate its services before making a financial commitment.

Experts offering free psychic readings online usually use tarot cards, oracle cards, crystals, astrological dice, and runes.

However, some free psychics use “non-physical” tools like clairvoyance, empathy, palm lines, astrology, and numerology to guide their clients.

Free Psychic Readings Online – Wrapping Up

Free psychic readings provide an accessible and intriguing way to seek guidance and insight into life’s questions. Thanks to various reputable websites, you can now connect with skilled psychics online without any cost.

We hail Kasamba as the leading provider of free psychic readings online. It offers a wide range of psychic services, with 3 free minutes upon sign-up and an enticing 50% off deal for the first reading.

Don’t forget to explore AskNow and Keen as well. Both platforms offer free psychic readings through online call, email, SMS, or video calls to cater to your needs.

That’s it.

Don’t be afraid to explore the world of free psychic readings if you’re curious or looking for clarity, and learn what the future might have in store for you.