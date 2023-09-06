Best Psychics Online 2023 – Connect With the Best Psychic Advisors for Deep Insights

Many would agree that it’s difficult to find legit online psychics for accurate readings on love, career, and spirituality.

To simplify things, we’ve curated a list of the best psychics platforms for accurate readings.

Taking the #1 spot on our list is Purple Garden. Read on to discover why and discover more sites where you can connect with the best psychics.

Best Psychics Online

First Look

Discovering the best psychics you can forge a genuine connection with can often feel like a trial and error.

To help you navigate this process better, we ensured our top picks only have the best psychics for accurate readings. Purple Garden takes the top spot with its accurate online psychics.

1. Purple Garden – Best Psychics Overall

Pros

24/7 psychics available

Readings as low as $0.99

English and Spanish readings

Video call option

Free $10 credit on the first purchase

Cons

Pricing is different for video, phone, and chat readings

Response for email reading can take 24 hours

Site Overview

Purple Garden has the top-rated psychics based on customer reviews. Here, you can find the best psychics with a 5-star rating, even after having thousands of online readings.

The website is easy to navigate, and you can find the best online psychic by searching for specialties or types of reading. You can also browse the site’s listings based on categories like love readings, psychic readings, tarot readings, palm readings, etc.

Features

The best online psychics on Purple Garden can give readings via chat, voice, video, and email. What’s nice is that you can see who’s online to give you an online reading right away.

When you click on a psychic profile, you’ll also see if they’re available for a chat, video, or voice call. Their profiles also include their bios, which highlight their experiences and specialties.

And the best part? New customers get a $10 matching credit on their first purchase.

Gifted Psychics

Lolas Love Tarots doesn’t just do tarot readings. She’s one of the 5-star rated psychics at Purple Garden for a reason; many of her clients have said that her readings are thorough and on point.

Gifted George is a clairvoyant, empath, and medium who’s been a professional reader for over 30 years. He uses tools like tarot, gypsy, and angel cards. He’s done over 11,000 readings and averages a 5-star rating.

Final Verdict

Overall, Purple Garden has some of the best online psychics with the highest ratings we’ve seen. That says a lot about how accurate their online readings are. You also won’t have to pay a lot since psychic advisors here charge as low as $0.99 per minute.

>>Get $10 OFF on your first purchase on Purple Garden

2. Kasamba – Best Psychics for Love and Relationships

Pros

Over 20 years in the industry

Get 3 free minutes + 50% off on first session

Free daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes

Accepts credit cards and PayPal

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

No video call option

Site Overview

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Kasamba rightfully takes one of the top spots on our list of the best psychics sites.

Kasamba’s best psychics are well-versed in different topics, but many would say it’s the best for love readings. That’s because you can find many love topics on the site, like soulmate connections, marital life, cheating & affairs, and LGBTQ-friendly relationship readings.

Features

If you’re new to Kasamba, you’ll get 3 free minutes on your first 3 chat readings. On top of that, you’ll also get a 50% discount on your first reading, which will be applied after your session.

When going through Kasamba’s selection of their best psychics, you’ll only see online psychics ready to give you a reading.

But if you already have your favorite Kasamba online psychics, you can easily find them by searching for their names or going through the website’s directory.

Gifted Psychics

Kasamba’s Master Enigma is a customer favorite since he’s done over 61,000 readings on the site. He’s an expert in relationships, dreaming, finance, life paths, and spiritual connections.

Honest Psychic Ozark Seer is a certified tarot card reader by The Tarot Certification Board of America. She’s done over 16,000 psychic readings on the site with a 5-star rating.

Final Verdict

Kasamba’s best online psychics have years of experience to back their expertise. The platform’s 20 years of experience have also resulted in millions of happy clients who left their psychic advisors with generally positive feedback.

50% off on your first reading is a good deal since that’ll allow you to connect with the best online psychics, who could then give you a reading for as low as $0.82 per minute.

>>Get 3 minutes free + 50% OFF on Kasamba

3. Keen – Best Online Psychics for Mobile Users

Pros

10 minutes for $1.99

100% satisfaction guarantee

Earn loyalty points

Modern website interface

Get free horoscopes

Cons

No live chat support team

Doesn’t do full refunds

Site Overview

Keen has thousands of experienced psychics who are experts in love, relationships, career and finances, Astrology, and tarot readings. The platform also has psychic mediums that can help you get a clear vision of your life path.

Features

The best psychics at Keen are categorized by their specialties, like love and relationships, life path & advice, tarot card, astrology, angel, and Cartomancy readings.

Once you’re presented with the list of the best online psychics available, you can still filter and sort them based on years of experience, ranking, price, tools they use, and how to connect with them (call or chat).

Unhappy with your reading? Kasamba can give you a refund you can use on your next session with other psychics.

Not to mention, new customers get 3 free minutes or 10 minutes for $1.99.

Gifted Psychics

Hilary Leigh has been a Keen advisor since 2015 and has done over 4,800 readings. She specializes in breakups/divorce, career, life path, love, and relationships.

Another online psychic specializing in relationships is Moonstarmother. She does Chakra Cleansing as a clairvoyant empath and has been doing online readings for over 15 years.

Final Verdict

Ultimately, we loved that Keen’s website is easy to navigate and visually appealing. The new customers’ promo is also worth it since you can get a lot from the best psychics in under 10 minutes. Paying only $1.99 for that is a pretty sweet deal.

If you’re unhappy with your reading, you may be eligible for an account credit of up to $25. You can use this for your next reading with one of Keen’s best psychics.

>>Get 10 minutes for $1.99 on Keen

4. AskNow – Best Psychics Through Phone Call

Pros

Get 5 free minutes

100% satisfaction guarantee

Best psychics over the phone

17+ years of experience

Free daily horoscope

Cons

No full refunds

No video call options

Site Overview

If you prefer getting a reading over the phone, AskNow is one of the best psychics platforms for phone psychic readings.

The site has been around since 2005 and has helped thousands of customers resolve their issues through spiritual guidance.

To make things easier for you, pricing won’t change whether you prefer a phone call reading or an online chat reading from AskNow’s best psychics.

Features

You can create an account online on the website or call them at 1-866-427-5669 to set up a profile and get matched with psychics.

AskNow’s best online psychics are available 24/7 for online phone and live chat readings.

On your first purchase, you can get readings from the best psychics on the site for only $1 per minute and get an additional five minutes for free.

Gifted Psychics

With over 30 years of psychic experience, Psychic Tree is one of the masters on AskNow. She’s a psychic medium and an ordained minister who’s an expert in love, career, and money goals.

Lina Healing and Love is a healer and a Reiki practitioner. She will rely on your energy to see and feel what’s going on in your life and help you understand what you might need to work on.

Final Verdict

Getting a phone reading from the best psychics can be a powerful experience, but it’s also nice that AskNow lets you get chat readings. Moreover, you can get a $1/min reading as an introductory rate and 5 more minutes for free.

AskNow can credit back up to 5 minutes to your account if you’re unsatisfied with your reading.

>>Get 5 free minutes + $1/min psychic reading on AskNow

5. California Psychics – Most Thoroughly Screened Psychics

Pros

25 years of industry experience

Earn rewards points

Free birth chart

24/7 customer support

Thorough psychic screening

Cons

No video call readings

Sending messages can be expensive

Site Overview

Despite this platform’s name, you can be anywhere in the world to connect with the best psychics on California Psychics.

With over 25 years of experience in the Industry, this online psychic site has mastered the process of finding only the best and most experienced psychics.

Features

California Psychics offers three discounted 20-minute packages. The cheapest is a $1/min package, which gives you access to over 350 psychics with 3-5 years of experience and ratings of at least 3.6 stars.

A better option is the $2/min package with a selection of 70+ psychics with at least 4.2-star ratings.

Lastly, you can access the site’s best psychics with the $4/min package. These are the best online psychics with 10+ years of experience and ratings of at least 4.6 stars.

As a loyal customer, you can earn points by purchasing credits and posting testimonials. You’ll also get random points daily. You can use these points to redeem rewards you can use on your next reading with the best psychics on the site.

Gifted Psychics

Peyton is a compassionate clairvoyant medium who can help you on topics like love & relationships, career & work, and deceased loved ones.

A customer favorite on the site is Demi, a straightforward empath. She can help give clarity and provide guidance in moving on from past traumas.

Final Verdict

Many of the best psychics platforms are proud of their long list of advisors that could help. But they’re never clear about their screening process.

California Psychics takes this seriously. They screen their psychics thoroughly, give a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and can refund up to 15 minutes back to your account.

>>Get a $1/minute reading at California Psychics

6. Purple Ocean – Best Psychics for Prerecorded Sessions

Pros

Flat-rate psychic readings

Best psychics use a variety of tools

Get a response within an hour

91% user-rated accuracy

1,600+ best online psychics

Cons

Need to download the mobile app

No live video call option

Site Overview

You might find Purple Ocean’s logo familiar because this site is affiliated with Purple Garden. It’s a modern and young mobile app with some of the best psychics, and it’s curated for people seeking relationship guidance or coaching.

So, whether you and your SO are going through tough times or simply want to plan a bright future, this is the best psychics app for you.

Features

Using the Purple Ocean best psychics app is just like doing online shopping. You browse through the best online psychics available and order a psychic reading.

Ordering means submitting a question to a psychic advisor for a fee. Psychic rates depend on how fast you want the pre-recorded video reading.

Regular video readings to be delivered within 24 hours cost $10. Meanwhile, rush video reading, which you can expect to be delivered in an hour, costs $15.

Gifted Psychics

OceanEnlightened is a popular celebrity psychic tarot reader, but you don’t need to be popular to get a reading from her. She mainly uses tarot, oracle, and astrological readings; her average response time is 2.6 hours.

If you’re looking to get a combination of readings that also concern things outside your relationship, Logan could help. His clients love how detailed he is in his online readings. His average response time is 3.6 hours.

Final Verdict

Purple Ocean is an excellent choice for people still hesitant about getting into a live session with the best psychics.

What we love the most about this platform is that they charge a flat rate of $10 or $15.

>>Get $10 flat rate readings on Purple Ocean

7. Psychic Source – Most Experienced Psychic Reading Platform

Pros

As low as $1/minute

Over 30 years in the industry

Video call readings are available

Available in Spanish

No-risk guarantee

Cons

Free 3 minutes are only for new customers

Site Overview

Psychic Source stands as a beacon of insight in the vast world of the best online psychic platforms, with a track record dating back to 1989.

Features

Getting in touch with Psychic Source’s best online psychics only takes a few steps. Simply log in to the website, select an online psychic, create an account, purchase credits, and then get connected.

When looking for currently available psychics, you can filter them based on how they can accommodate readings, their tools, specialties, and reading style (compassionate, direct, thoughtful, etc.).

Gifted Psychics

Cheyenne has been doing readings for over 20 years, and customers endorse her most for love, relationships, and family readings. She can read without tools, but she can also use tarot cards.

Holly has over 30 years of experience as a psychic specializing in career, finances, love, and relationships. She’s an empathic clairvoyant, clairaudient, and claircognizant.

Final Verdict

It’s great that new customers at Psychic Source can book accurate psychic readings for as low as $1/minute and get an additional 3 -minute free psychic reading.

Many platforms with the best online psychics focus on new clients, but this isn’t the case with Psychic Source. If you enjoy their service, you can sign up for a membership for frequent and exclusive rewards.

>>Get $1/minute psychic readings on Psychic Source

8. Oranum – Best Psychics Via Video

Pros

As low as $0.98/min

Live-streamed online psychic reading

Access to the best psychics via free live chat room

Available in five languages

Free 9.99 credits for adding a card

Free public live streams

Cons

Pricing can vary widely

Site Overview

Oranum is a live-streaming site where you can find the best psychics based anywhere in the world.

This platform takes a different approach to connecting psychics to clients. Customers can get a feel for the psychic readers via Oranum’s free live chat room. Here, you can see some of the best psychics in action and determine which style suits you best.

Features

If you’re familiar with live streaming services like YouTube Live and Twitch TV, Oranum works similarly.

Basically, once you log in to the site, you’ll see all the best online psychics streaming at the moment. Once you click on a stream, you can chat in the live stream.

You can still get a private online reading session, which means other members watching the live stream won’t be a witness to your online reading.

Gifted Psychics

OraPredictar is a clairvoyant who uses natural healing, dream analysis, and spiritual guides to help you navigate love, family, and career.

Dancing Light might be a good match if you prefer a direct reading. She doesn’t use tools like cards. According to her, she mainly works with angels, spiritual guides, and crystals.

Final Verdict

Since Oranum may feel like a totally different platform compared to the most popular psychic sites today, you might be hesitant about spending money on it immediately.

You don’t have to purchase credits to experience a private online reading right away. If you add your card details to your profile, you’ll get 9.99 credits for free.

>>Get 9.99 free credits on Oranum

9. Psychic Oz – Best Introductory Rates for Reading From Real Psychics

Pros

First 3 minutes are free (new customers)

Up to $30 discount on first spend

One minute free for every reading

Video call readings

Wide variety of psychic readings

Cons

The website design looks outdated

Site Overview

Psychic Oz is one of the best psychic reading sites known for its diverse range of services catering to today’s inquisitive minds.

The platform has some of the best psychics for those still new to the world of spirituality because of its amazing introductory offers.

Features

While it’s worth pointing out that Psychic Oz is not the most modern website to look for the best psychics, it’s still easy to navigate with its handy filter and search tools.

You can find the best psychics based on subjects like career forecasts, life paths, and money. Advisors are categorized based on their abilities (medium, clairvoyant, clairaudient, etc.). You can also find the best psychics based on the tools they use.

If you mainly rely on what other clients have to say, you can also find the best psychics who are staff picks and customer favorites.

Gifted Psychics

Even though Psychic Serenity has only been on Psychic Oz for 2+ years, she’s already done over 1,200 readings and has 4.9-star ratings.

Luke is an expert clairvoyant who’s been in the industry for 25 years. He’s also a great life coach and psychologist who can give accurate and detailed online psychic readings.

Final Verdict

As a new customer, you can save up to $30 on your first purchase of value packages on the site. You can choose between 15 minutes ($14.99) and 10 minutes ($9.99) on your first session.

Aside from the discount, you’ll also get 3 minutes for free. After that, you’ll also be given 1 free minute on every session you get from the best psychics on Psychic Oz.

>> Get 3 minutes free on Psychic Oz

10. Mysticsense – Best Psychics Site for Career and Money Readings

Pros

Free 5 minutes on the first paid reading

Mobile-friendly website

Chat readings as low as $1.16/min

Video call readings are available

Satisfaction guarantee credit

Cons

Some psychics are only available for chat

Site Overview

Mysticsense may be considered a newer player in the industry, but this is still an online haven for seekers of spiritual truth.

With its modern and mobile-friendly website, Mysticsense will easily make you feel comfortable looking for the best psychics you can connect with.

Features

It’s easy to find the best psychics on Mysticsense. As soon as you log in to the site, you’ll see all the psychics who are online at the moment.

You’ll also know if they’re available for a chat, phone, or video call and see their per-minute rates immediately.

The best psychics on the site also have badges based on how popular or in demand they are. Some are still rising talents, top-rated, or staff picks.

Gifted Psychics

Greeshu uses Astrology to help you get answers about love and relationships, especially regarding soulmates. She uses other tools like meditation, numerology, and tarot cards for phone and chat readings.

Need some guidance on how to navigate life? This is where Hira is an expert. She knows how to use tools like tarot cards, crystal balls, and pendulums for dowsing.

Final Verdict

Mysticsense’s website runs smoothly on mobile web browsers, even without a mobile app. Ultimately, it suits new customers since you’ll get 5 free minutes on your first reading.

If you’re unhappy about your reading, Mysticsense can give you a credit back of up to 10 minutes once a month after two other successful sessions.

>>Get 5 minutes free on Mysticsense

11. Purple Tides – Best Guidance From Multiple Best Psychics

Pros

Get answers from multiple psychics

Only $5 per reading

Video readings are delivered within 24 hours

User-friendly mobile app

Cons

No live psychic reading

Site Overview

Another platform related to Purple Garden is Purple Tides. What sets this platform apart is how you can request online readings.

It’s a lot like how Purple Ocean works, but Purple Tides lets you receive video readings from multiple psychics after posting a question.

Features

Using Purple Tides is as simple as posting on your favorite forums or subreddits. All you need to do is ask a question, select how many psychics you’d like to read for you and wait until you get notifications if there are already psychics who have sent you a response.

Responses can be in the form of a message or video reading, which you’ll receive within the next 24 hours. The best part is that each reading can cost as little as $5.

Once you have a favorite psychic on the platform, you can order regular and rush video readings.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Luna has done over 7,000 readings on Purple Tide since 2020. She has 10+ years of experience and is always after giving you only the truth with her spirit guides.

Want an accurate, fast, and honest reading? AstroBabe Babett could give you exactly that. She’s willing to answer up to two questions if you send her a video order.

Final Verdict

Sometimes, second opinions can say much more; the same is true in psychic readings. Purple Tides makes receiving multiple readings from the best psychics in the next 24 hours easy.

>>Get readings from multiple psychics for as low as $5 on Purple Tides

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading involves seeking guidance or insights from someone with special or psychic abilities.

These readings can cover a range of topics related to your life. Getting a psychic reading can be beneficial if you have questions about love, relationships, careers, or even deceased loved ones.

Types of Online Psychic Reading Sessions

Online psychic readings delve into different aspects of life with unique insights and perspectives. The best psychics may use diverse tools to deliver varied readings. Here are some of the most popular sessions you can get:

Fortune Telling

Fortune tellers use their intuitive abilities to provide glimpses of what lies ahead. This type of reading can offer a sneak peek into potential opportunities and challenges in your life’s journey.

Tarot Readings

Many of the best psychics conduct tarot readings that let them tap into your energy and the energies surrounding your question and situation. They use tarot cards with different symbols and meanings that could relate to your situation.

Dream Interpretation

Dreams can hold hidden meanings and messages. Dream interpreters decode the symbolism in your dreams, revealing subconscious thoughts, emotions, and even hints about your waking life.

Love Readings

Matters of the heart are a popular focus in psychic readings. Love readings offer guidance on relationships, potential partners, and navigating the complexities of romantic connections. This can be about soulmates, twin flames, or even breakups.

Mediumship

Mediums communicate with spirits from the other side to give you comfort and closure if needed. They can give you messages from a deceased loved one or even pets.

Astrology Readings

Psychics who do astrology readings analyze the positions of celestial bodies at the time of your birth. This will help them offer you insights into your personality, strengths, challenges, and potential life events.

Numerology Readings

Numerology uses the meanings of numbers to uncover hidden patterns and insights in your life. It can offer a fresh perspective on your life’s journey and purpose.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

How We Ranked the Best Psychics

Curating a list of the best psychics wasn’t a mere feat. It was a meticulous evaluation journey to ensure we only listed the best platforms. Here’s an overview of the criteria we used:

Screening Process for Psychic Readers

We don’t want a psychic platform that accepts random psychic readers’ applications. They should implement a stringent screening process to ensure they deliver only accurate readings from passionate psychic readers.

We also considered the convenience of connecting with the best psychic readers in our selection process.

Most importantly, the ability to receive psychic readings through phone calls or live chat was a key factor. Any additional options like video calls and pre-recorded videos are just a plus.

Psychic Specialties Available

We examined the range of psychic abilities and disciplines offered by these platforms. Can they provide services to a wide and varied audience? The more capabilities their psychics have, the better, of course.

Discounts & Promos

We also looked into the discounts or promos you can score from these best psychics sites. A psychic reading can quickly get expensive. After all, psychic readers charge by the minute. So, it’s always nice if they have any offers that could lessen your expenses.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Assurance matters. We sought out platforms that stood by their services by offering satisfaction guarantees. Even if they can’t do full refunds, they must hear their customers out and at least credit a few minutes back to their accounts.

Years of Experience

We’re not saying newcomers weren’t welcome on this best psychics list. However, we ended up listing most of the best platforms that have been in the industry for many years.

Even if we have sites like Mysticsense, which has only been online since 2020, they at least have psychics with over 10 years of experience. You know what they say: Wisdom is often acquired through time, and we simply agree.

>>Get $10 OFF Purple Garden

Buyer’s Guide: Getting Your First Psychic Reading

Navigating the realm of psychic readings can be intriguing and overwhelming, especially if you’re stepping into it for the first time. Here are a few questions you should think about before getting your first psychic reading:

How Many Years of Experience?

The best psychics on most platforms have profiles for a reason. When you look at a psychic profile, check how long they’ve been practicing. This could give you an insight into how well they could carry out a psychic reading.

What Do Other Customers Say?

Other people’s experiences can provide valuable clues. Look for customer reviews and testimonials to gauge the psychic’s credibility and the quality of their readings.

Does It Come With a Satisfaction Guarantee?

Opt for platforms that offer satisfaction guarantees, assuring you that a commitment to your contentment backs your investment. What you don’t want is to waste money on an unpleasant experience.

Are Free Minutes Available?

Some platforms, like Purple Garden, offer introductory minutes to help you gauge your connection with the psychic. Utilize these free minutes to assess if the psychic’s energy resonates with you.

How Do You Get in Touch With a Psychic?

Assess the most convenient way for you to speak with the best psychics. Will it be over the phone? Will you be comfortable with a video call session, or would you rather have a relaxed chat session? This is all up to you.

What Psychic Services Do They Have?

Different psychics excel in various specialties. Explore the types of readings you can get to familiarize yourself with what works best for you.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Psychics Online

If this is your first time looking for the best psychics, you probably have many questions. We’ve answered some of the most commonly asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Psychic reading costs can range between $1 and $10 per minute (sometimes more). How much they charge usually depends on their expertise.

Can Psychics Make Mistakes?

Yes, psychics can make mistakes, as they’re not infallible. They rely on their intuitive abilities, and just like anyone else, they can sometimes misinterpret or misread information.

Can I Speak to the Best Online Psychics for Free?

Yes, many of the best psychics sites give free minutes to their new customers. Loyal members are sometimes rewarded with free minutes as a special offer.

How Can You Tell if Your Psychic Reader Is Legitimate?

You can tell if your psychic reader is legit by reading their client reviews and testimonials. You also have to trust your intuition. A genuine psychic won’t pressure you to pay for unnecessary services or make drastic decisions.

Can the Best Online Psychics Read You?

The best online psychics aim to connect with your energy and provide insights based on that connection. They use their intuitive abilities to interpret information and offer guidance.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

You can ask questions that resonate with your current life situation and goals. You can even get specific and ask about relationships, career, or personal growth. Open-ended questions usually allow for detailed answers that could give you better insights.

Why Should You Get Psychic Reading?

You should get a psychic reading if you seek answers, clarity, or a fresh perspective on various aspects of your life. A reading can serve as a guide when making informed decisions or simply understanding where your life is headed.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading Online?

Getting a psychic reading online offers convenience and accessibility. It allows you to connect with reputable psychics from the comfort of your own space and time.

Best Psychics Online – Wrapping Up

Many websites can easily claim that they have the best psychics, so it wasn’t easy to unearth which ones are real.

We’ve done our part and dug deep enough to unveil what they have to offer. Now it’s time for you to decide which best psychics site can cater to your needs.

Make Purple Garden your first stop if you want to ensure you only get legit psychics to connect with.

Ultimately, approach psychic readings with an open heart and a discerning mind. They are only tools that can help you see the unseen and inspire you to lead a better life.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden