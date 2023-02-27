Sponsored

Cheap Psychics Online, Save $$$ on Affordable Psychic Readings [$1/min or Less]

Cheap psychic readings are an obvious choice if you want advice and assistance about your life, love, or job but can’t afford a high-priced psychic.

They can provide you with answers to your most pressing problems without causing you financial hardship.

But it’s not exactly an opportunity you jump at, and understandably so.

Working with a low-priced psychic lacking the necessary qualifications is not ideal.

We have great news for you.

We know obtaining top-rated inexpensive psychics may be more challenging than locating premium ones.

So, we’ve made a list of the best cheap psychics available.

We put each site through a rigorous screening process, during which we evaluated each based on its readings’ accuracy, reputation, compassion, empathy, and capacity to get to the root of your problems.

In this post, we will evaluate and rank the top affordable psychics, explain the benefits and drawbacks of each, and assist you in selecting the one that is most suitable for your needs.

Top 6 Cheap Psychic Websites Online for Any Reading

Keen – Best cheap psychics – $1.99 for 10 minutes Kasamba – Affordable love, dating, & marriage advice – 70% OFF AskNow – Convenient, private guidance by phone – 5 FREE* minutes Psychic Source – Compassionate psychics – $1/minute + 3 free minutes Oranum – Live streamed sessions – 10,000 FREE coins Mysticsense – Reliable tarot readings – 5 FREE minutes

Review of the Best Psychic Reading Service for Cheap Psychics

1. Keen – All-Round Best Cheap Psychic Readings Online

Pros

Up to $25 in refunds

Variety of psychic readings

Most affordable tarot readings

Simple search filters

10 minutes for just $1.99

Cons

No video call option

Expert readers may be expensive

Keen is commemorating its 20th anniversary, a tribute to its ongoing popularity.

Keen has helped many individuals with issues like their future, careers, and personal relationships over the years.

They boast of having assisted a total of 35 million individuals and have accumulated thousands of positive customer evaluations in which previous clients have lauded the precision of their readings.

Keen has been the subject of widespread discussion in the mainstream press, particularly in publications like Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health, where it has garnered favorable reviews.

Psychic Readings Available

From the outset, it is apparent that most of Keen’s psychic advisers are well-versed in answering queries about love, money, and other aspects of everyday life and interpreting tarot readings.

To put it another way, they center their attention on fundamental issues.

On the other hand, you may also get guidance based on astrology or have a psychic reading that focuses on your spirituality.

In addition, Keen works with highly regarded psychic mediums who can communicate with departed loved ones on your behalf.

Feng Shui, aura cleansing, and Vedic astrology are a few examples of further specialized subfields.

Keen’s Best Features

There is a blog on Keen, which is updated daily with new information by the professional specialists employed by Keen.

There are many exciting pieces here about spiritual readings, astrology readings, and the issue of love.

Additionally, there are daily horoscopes that you can access without cost.

We also like the handy function on the site that allows you to choose between psychics that cost $1.99 and those that cost $9.99 or more.

To choose the pricing that works for you, you must move your finger (if you’re using a mobile device) from left to right.

After that, you must click the “search” button to get a list of genuine psychics within your pricing range.

Cheap Readings and One-Time Promotions

New clients at Keen can spend the first 3 minutes of their reading for free. Additionally, Keen gives all its clients a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Prices start at only $1.99 per 10 minutes on Keen, making it one of the websites with the most affordable online psychics we’ve researched and reviewed.

At this fee, you may talk to any of the psychics accessible, either over the phone or in real-time over live chat.

2. Kasamba – Best Cheap Psychics for Love, Dating and Marriage Woes

Pros

3 free minutes

Pre-screened psychics

Satisfaction guarantee

User-friendly website

Experts in love readings

70% discount

Cons

No video call option

Search filter could benefit from improvement

If you’re searching for a psychic reading at a low cost, we recommend Kasamba as your best overall option.

Since its inception over 20 years ago, the website has provided online psychic reading services to more than 3,000,000 delighted users.

The site has hundreds of highly rated psychic consultants, including several psychic readers, all offering their services for extremely affordable prices.

And because it’s been around for a long time, it has a very high Trustpilot rating (4.2 stars).

Psychic Readings Available

One of the many reasons we have such a reasonable opinion of Kasamba is that it has one of the most extensive selections of psychic interpretations available online.

The most common types of online psychic services are those about love and relationships, astrological readings, tarot readings, career projections, and dream interpretations.

You can also access paranormal, occult, numerology, Kabbalah, image readings, and palm reading psychic readers at Kasamba.

Kasamba’s Best Features

One of the features of Kasamba that we appreciated was that when you select a category, like Numerology, you receive a selection of psychic advisers who focus on that field and list the different readings they provide.

At the same time, the most visited sections, including Love & Relationships, have drop-down menus with links to other areas.

When it comes to love and relationships, they include painful but typical anxieties like “breaking up and getting divorced” and “cheating and having affairs.”

You may also sort psychics by price (from least expensive to most expensive or vice versa), how long they have been in business, and how much expertise they have.

There are many psychic advisors on Kasamba; therefore, this function makes it much simpler to identify affordable psychics.

The horoscopes for each day, week, and month are also noteworthy. Very skilled psychics write these; everyone is welcome to access and read them at no cost.

Cheap Readings and One-Time Promotions

As a new Kasamba client, you get a free psychic reading (3 free minutes).This is a fantastic offer since it lets you try out a psychic to see whether you click with them.

In addition, you will get a discount of 70% on your first consultation, and if you are not entirely content with the results of your psychic reading, Kasamba will give you your money back in full.

3. AskNow – Best Cheap Psychic Phone Readings

Pros

Rigorously screened psychics

Accurate tarot readers

Spanish & English readings

Special $1/min packages

5 bonus minutes

Cons

Experienced psychics are expensive

Customer service could use improvement

AskNow is home to a wide variety of highly experienced psychics that provide readings at prices that are pretty reasonable for their services.

Psychic consultants at this internet business are accessible around-the-clock, the company has been helping clients since 2005, and there are three types of readers available:

Top Rated Advisors (most affordable)

Elite Advisors

Master Advisors.

Psychic Readings Available

AskNow’s psychics specialize in love, relationships, money, professions, and ambitions.

Other kinds of psychic readings that may be done online include astrological readings, tarot readings, and spiritual readings.

However, you’ll have to use search criteria to get what you need since AskNow doesn’t organize its readings into specific categories.

AskNow’s Best Features

At AskNow, you may get online chat readings or over the phone, and we highly suggest the mobile app because of its user-friendly interface.

However, despite the absence of video meetings, the website offers in-depth video recordings produced by the company’s specialist psychics.

In these recordings, the psychics guide you through various topics associated with online psychic readings.

You can also have free access to horoscopes daily; the blog is routinely updated with new information weekly.

The blog was one of our favorite elements of AskNow (along with the psychic readings) since it covers various topics and is not confined to psychic-related issues.

Dreams, previous lives, destinies and ambitions, and health and well-being are some of the categories you can find on the blog.

Cheap Readings and One-Time Promotions

When you sign up for an account and buy one of the company’s introductory packages, you are entitled to one free question from a psychic reader, and you may ask it about any topic you choose.

You also have the option to sign up for daily free email updates.

Additionally, first-time users are given an extra 5 bonus minutes to use during their first session, in addition to special pricing of $1 per minute.

You’ll discover the most affordable psychics under the Top Rated Advisors area, where costs begin at only $3.99 per minute.

Elite Advisors & Master Advisors, on the other hand, charge $10 per minute and above for their readings.

4. Psychic Source – Best Cheap Readings for Compassionate Advice

Pros

Video sessions available

Reliable mobile app

Verified psychics

Cheap $1/minute deal

Cons

Free minutes for new customers only

Rates vary depending on reading type

Since its founding in 1989, Psychic Source has been the most well-known and respected psychic service.

Angela Marks presently owns it, and it has the distinction of being the very first psychic service to provide video readings.

Along with providing readings at reasonable prices, this business has an excellent trust rating and offers video psychic readings. Its clients are very devoted.

Online Psychic Readings Available

Psychic Source is a service that may connect you with love psychics, career psychics, psychic mediums, clairvoyants, and tarot psychic readers.

In addition, you can speak with an animal psychic, an astrologer, or an energy healer.

At Psychic Source, in addition to empaths and initiatives, you may choose from diverse reading styles. In general, the selection is rather extensive.

The psychics here employ several technologies to advise you and provide critical information.

Psychic Source’s Best Features

Find a Psychic is a valuable tool that can be found on the Psychic Source website.

After answering a few questions (such as what you’re searching for in a psychic and what methods you’d want them to employ), Psychic Source will provide a list of reliable psychics that match your criteria.

In contrast to other low-cost psychics, Psychic Source provides video readings; nevertheless, it is vital to remember that these readings are often more costly.

You can also contact the psychics through live chat or the telephone.

The website also has entertaining tests, such as a love language test, which visitors may do at no cost.

Cheap Readings and One-Time Promotions

Psychic Source’s readings cost $1/min, making this one of the most affordably priced online psychic reading services on our list.

However, it is vital to remember that it’s a limited-time offer that is only valid for brand-new clients.

Nonetheless, all clients can obtain a complete refund if they are unhappy with their online psychic reader, and new customers get free psychic readings for 3 minutes.

The standard starting price for a minute of service is $4.99, and membership makes you eligible to get bonus dollars every month, representing a significant opportunity for cost savings.

5. Oranum – Best Cheap Psychics via Video Call

Pros

Variety of readings

Unmatched live tarot readings

Free live video broadcasts

10,000 free credits

Cons

No customer reviews

No call option

Oranum is a psychic site that was established in 2013, providing some of the best cheap psychics online.

Talk to psychics in real time using video chat; many are multilingual and can help you in Spanish, French, Italian, or any other language you may need.

Overall, Oranum is one of the world’s largest psychic communities, with a very high trust rating and most of its psychic readers receiving 5-star evaluations.

Psychic Readings Available

Oranum provides a wide variety of readings, from advice on love and relationships to advice on jobs and astrology readings.

Here you may consult with clairvoyants, fortune tellers, and readers of tarot cards.

Some psychic readers are also good at numerology and dream interpretation, and you can also talk to spiritual guides with a lot of experience.

A palm psychic reader and energy healer are also available for consultation.

Oranum’s Best Features

Oranum has an app that anybody can download and install with little effort (and at no cost).

Because of its adaptable design, it is an excellent medium to communicate with your audience even when you cannot use a traditional computer or while traveling.

As previously said, you can contact psychic readers who are fluent in many languages and even have a video conversation with them if that is the most appealing technique, an exceptionally convenient option if you want your palm read.

You can also watch a live broadcast of a psychic while they answer your questions through live chat in real time if you do not want to have a conversation with them.

This service is free to use and accessible to members and visitors alike.

In addition, a video archive is available for free viewing in which Oranum’s psychics guide more broad aspects of life.

Cheap Readings and One-Time Promotions

When you sign up for Oranum, they’ll give you 10,000 credits. This is a terrific deal that, in essence, amounts to somewhere around 10 dollars worth of free credit.

Oranum is unique among online psychic services because it allows users to purchase credit packages, with prices beginning at $27.99. If you acquire a credit package, you’ll get free psychic readings.

6. Mysticsense – Best Cheap Tarot Card Readings

Pros

Rates starting at $0.99/min

Various fields of expertise

Daily horoscopes

5 free minutes

Cons

Disruptive ads

No downloadable app

A little more than 600 reliable and skilled, experienced online psychic readers may be found here at Mysticsense.

Over 28,000 satisfied customers have reviewed this psychic service, and most of their psychics have been awarded a rating of 4 or 5 stars.

To think that Mysticsense didn’t exist until 2020 is very remarkable.

The company’s dedication to hiring talented psychics who can help you find answers to life’s challenging problems is evident in the high rate of customer satisfaction it has achieved so far.

Psychic Readings Available

Although the greatest online psychics at Mysticsense are diverse enough to provide readings on various topics, most concentrate on relationships and love.

However, clairvoyants, energy healers, pet psychics, and mediums are available here.

Mysticsense’s Best Features

The Mysticsense webpage welcomed us with a live chat that inquired whether or not we needed any help before proceeding.

This is helpful to know. It not only helps you feel at home but also ensures that you may obtain prompt responses to queries before you ever sign up for an account.

You may also receive answers to your questions using live chat, which is open around the clock and seven days a week.

The sophisticated search filter, which enables users to apply criteria such as “reading style,” was another feature that won our praise.

Using this function, you can narrow your search to cheap psychics online with qualities such as thoughtfulness, compassion, wisdom, expressiveness, or directness.

In addition, everyone has access to free daily horoscopes and more than 200 articles covering themes such as astrology, love counseling, and career assistance.

Cheap Readings and One-Time Promotions

Mysticsense offers a free online psychic reading for the first 5 minutes, unlike many psychic reading websites.

In addition, if you are unsatisfied with the reading provided, Mysticsense will give you your money back in full.

Aside from that, fees for readings with even 5-star psychics begin at as low as $0.99 per minute, making Mysticsense undoubtedly one of the most affordable psychic platforms available.

How We Chose the Best Sites for Cheap Psychic Readings

When selecting the best cheap psychics online, we considered the following five key factors and applied them to each site:

Quality

First, we checked the quality of the cheap psychic readings.

In other words, even though our directory is full of inexpensive psychics, you’ll have access to accurate and insightful readings.

Variety of Readings

We also based our decision on the diversity of the psychic readers and the different kinds of readings offered on each website.

For instance, in addition to spiritual readings, readings of former lives, and online tarot readings, you may also pick the finest psychic based on the personality of the psychic, such as compassionate, empathic, and so on. Other types of readings are also available.

Special Deals and Discounts

When selecting our budget-friendly online psychic reading sites, one of the most important considerations was the availability of sales and discounts.

Our top recommendations for the finest online psychics provide first-time clients with good introductory packages so they may “test the waters” without having to pay excess money.

Prices

Once you become a frequent client, you may talk to a psychic online for a fee that won’t break the bank, aside from getting promotions and discounts.

As a result, most of the cheap psychics we have suggested begin at about $1 per minute.

Reputation

Finally, we checked each online psychic reading service’s credibility.

To guarantee that you are joining the best psychic reading sites, we examined their proprietors, the time they have been in business, and the feedback they have received from customers.

How to Find the Best Cheap Psychic for You – Buyer’s Guide

When searching for the most outstanding readings at a low cost from psychic readers, applying a list of criteria to your search is crucial.

This will make it much easier for you to choose a trustworthy free psychic reading:

What Type of Reading Do You Want?

You may find psychics specializing in everything from love and relationships to jobs and careers on any online psychic reading site.

As a result, before looking for a psychic, ensure you clearly understand the queries to which you want answers.

Understand Your Communication Style

You need to know the best way to interact with others, whether you get a phone psychic reading or via video chats.

Some inexpensive readings, for instance, are more compassionate, while others are more empathetic, and yet others are more forthright.

Once you’ve figured out your preferred mode of communication, you’ll be better equipped to obtain low-cost psychic readings that provide beneficial results on the first try.

Apply Search Filters

You can use search criteria on all the top psychic websites, including AskNow and Keen. The pricing range, reading kind, and reading style are all possible filter criteria.

You may get inexpensive readings and the best psychic reader for your needs by using search criteria.

You will also be able to distinguish between live chat, phone, and video psychics.

Read The Psychics Profile

It is prudent to properly review a psychic’s profile before committing to them.

See how highly rated they are and what their clients have to say about working with them, and get the details on their reading methodology, background, and degree of expertise.

Take Advantage of Deals

Last but not least, all of the best psychic websites on our list provide new clients with exclusive offers and discounts.

As a result, we suggest you seek the most outstanding options while ensuring that the psychics on the online psychic reading platforms you pick are affordable long-term.

The most reliable firms provide reasonably priced readings over the long term, with some websites, like Mysticsense, costing as low as $0.99 a minute for their services.

FAQs about Cheap Psychic Readings and Psychics

Can You Get a Psychic Reading for Only $1.00 Per minute?

Yes, some inexpensive psychic reading firms, such as Mysticsense and Psychic Source, have psychics on staff that charge as low as $1 per minute for their services.

Many top online psychic reading firms offer special deals and even free readings to new customers.

Why Do Online Psychics Offer Cheap Readings?

Some online psychic readers provide readings at a reduced cost since they are just starting out and are using this strategy to attract more clients.

Others do not have significant experience, so they charge less than psychic readers with more expertise.

Are Cheap Psychics as Good as Expensive Ones?

Yes, cheap psychics may be as reliable and enlightening as more expensive ones.

However, to verify that the psychic reader you choose has the required expertise, you must join reputable online psychic websites such as AskNow or Kasamba and conduct a careful screening process.

You may search based on criteria and check user reviews to locate the finest affordable psychics.

What Are the Benefits of Getting Cheap Psychic Readings?

Save Money

This is obviously the clearest benefit to getting a cheap psychic reading. But there’s more, while you save money, you also get to “test” out whichever network you’ve decided to try. This is especially convenient if you’ve never had an online psychic reading before.

Try Different Specialties

Maybe you’re not really sure what reading you want. There’s so many types to choose from, tarot, astrology, dream analysis, palm reading, fortune telling, spiritual readings, the list goes on,

Usual prices for psychic readings might see you struggling to afford getting one more than once a month. But with cheap affordable package deals like those on Psychic Source and Keen, you’ll be able to try out more psychic specialities to see which offers the best guidance for you.

Affordable Emotional Support

For a lot of us, psychics are the new modern counsellors. When therapy sessions can cost over $100/hour, it’s no wonder more and more people are looking for spiritual support to help them grow emotionally.

As we’ve already mentioned, a cheap psychic reading still provide the same level of insight and guidance as expensive ones, allowing you to get emotional support at an affordable rate.

When Should You Call a Cheap Psychic Hotline for Guidance?

You can call a cheap psychic hotline any time.

However, it’s best to do it when you’re feeling uncertain and might use some answers to some critical inquiries.

A psychic hotline may help you see the truth and gain confidence in your choices if you’re having trouble coping with, say, a breakup, the loss of a dear one, or if you’re curious about what the future holds for you.

Which Psychic Reading is Best – Chat, Call, or Video?

The best psychic reading depends on what you hope to get from the session.

Your selected method of contact is the most crucial factor in determining the quality of the psychic reading you get.

Talking to a psychic reader over the phone is a good option if you’d want more freedom than live chat provides.

They provide the psychic reader the opportunity to listen to your voice and get further insight into you as a person. You’ll be able to improve your friendship with one another in the process as well.

On the other hand, getting a video reading from a psychic allows you to create an even more personal relationship with your psychic reader, which may result in a more accurate reading overall.

You will also be able to view the tarot cards if you receive a tarot reading online.

However, some clients may feel more at ease with a phone or online chat reading than with an in-person session.

Can I Get a Free Psychic Reading?

Yes, many of the best psychic sites, like Kasamba, give you free online psychic readings for a few minutes.

Conclusion: Can Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone Really Help?

Yes, cheap psychic readings can certainly be a source of support and guidance no matter your situation.

Regardless of the questions you have or the kind of advice you’re looking for, our top six psychic services will be able to provide you with answers that are accurate and informative.

Keen came out on top as having the best cheap psychics overall.

You may take advantage of a large selection of psychic services provided by experts with strong reputations on this website.

The second-place finishers are AskNow and Kasamba, which provide affordable mobile and specialty readings for both seasoned and skeptical consumers.

That said, always carefully examine each possible inexpensive psychic service to ensure it offers what you need.

Keep an eye out for specials, discounts, pricing, the sorts of readings offered, and the general usefulness of the website.

Whatever you choose to do, we hope you find the answers you’re looking for and wish you the very best of luck.