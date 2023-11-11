‘Pet Pals TV’: Dora the Explorer – from stray to forever home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” kitty correspondent KJ Glinn and her feline friend, Grayson, joined News 8 at Daybreak.

Adopting a new pet can always be a challenge, especially if it comes with some history. Glinn shares the story of Dora, a stray cat who faced many challenges when trying to find a new home.

Glinn also takes a look at shelter life for strays, how common cases like Dora’s are, and what people can do if they find a stray cat.

