2021 #1 overall MLB draft pick promoted to the Indians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall Major League Baseball draft pick in 2021 and the Pittsburgh Pirates’ No. 3 prospect, is joining up with the Indianapolis Indians this upcoming season.

The MLB announced in a release Tuesday that Davis, who is being promoted by the Pirates, is navigating his way through the MLB Pipeline, leaving the Double-A Altoona Curve to the Triple-A Indians.

While Davis is making a pit stop in Indianapolis, the MLB says he has always had his sights on Pittsburgh.

“Nobody in any clubhouse in the Minor Leagues really wants to be there. we all had a goal from the time we were kids. Everybody’s goal is to be in the big leagues. Put all your energy into that every day, and hopefully, good things will happen,” Davis said in the release.

Before coming to Indy, Davis smoked several home runs in his 41 games with the Curve. Even after dealing with issues with his left wrist, he produces extreme exit velocities and showed improvement in decision making.

Now that Davis has joined the Indians, the MLB says Pittsburgh will have to decide how to balance Davis with its No. 2 prospect on the same team, Endy Rodriguez.

As the Indians play six times a week, the release says, the MLB believe Pittsburgh will balance them both to play three games a week.

The Indians shared a picture of Davis’ jersey hanging on his locker on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, with the caption, “Fresh off the press, No. 9.”