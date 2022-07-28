Sports

4-time F1 champion Vettel to retire at end of season

Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel answers a journalist's question during a press conference on the eve of the start of the Formula One French Grand Prix 2022, on the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on July 21, 2022. - The French Formula 1 Grand Prix will play an important card for its future from July 22 to July 24 on the Castellet circuit, with an unprecedented mobility plan for the 200,000 spectators expected. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.

Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.

This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said. “At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”