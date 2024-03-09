Abraham Ancer takes 5-stroke, 2nd-round lead at LIV Hong Kong tournament

Abraham Ancer of Fireballs GC is seen on the tenth hole during the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

HONG KONG (AP) — First-round co-leader Abraham Ancer birdied five of his final eight holes for an 8-under 62 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in Hong Kong. Ancer had a two-round total of 15-under 125 on the Hong Kong Golf Club course. Harold Varner III and Eugenio Chacarra, who shot second-round 66s, were tied for second. Joaquin Niemann, who won the Jeddah tournament in Saudi Arabia last week for his second LIV victory in three starts, shot 68 and was 10 strokes behind Ancer.