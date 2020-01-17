Sports

Brogdon’s tiebreaking basket sends Pacers past Timberwolves

by: MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon made a 16-foot runner with 18 seconds left to break a tie and T.J. Warren finished with 28 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past Minnesota 116-114.

Brogdon wound up with 12 points and 10 assists as Indiana won its fourth straight. They beat the Timberwolves for the second time in three nights, earning their first season sweep of the series in four years.

Two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns returned for Minnesota after missing the previous 15 games.

He finished with 27 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes but couldn’t prevent the Timberwolves from a fourth consecutive loss.

