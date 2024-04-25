Athlete of the Week: Zionsville’s Mateo Wells

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Mateo Wells shines on the mound for Zionsville High School, but he is also making a difference in the lives of kids in another country.

Wells has family that lives in Colombia and he donated baseball gear he didn’t use anymore to kids in the country. After receiving photos and videos, showing the impact of his donations, Wells decided to do even more.

He spearheaded a donation drive that involved his Eagles teammates, as well as the Zionsville community to see how much gear they could collect and send to Colombia. Wells was blown away when they received 550 pounds of gear.

A year later, on a trip to Colombia, Wells says he played a game with some of the kids there and found out that new teams were being formed, more baseball was being played, and it was helping keep kids off the street.

Wells says it is very rewarding seeing the smiles from the kids as they fall in love with and play baseball. He also enjoys the unique bond of the communities in different countries.

On the mound, Wells entered the week with a perfect 3-0 record for the Eagles and an ERA of 0.61. In 23 innings, he has allowed only 2 earned runs and has recorded 32 strikeouts. He says the fastball is his best pitch because he is able to locate it well and create weak contact for batters.

Wells says one of the great things about this year’s Eagles team is that they play great defense, so he can alter his mindset on the mound, allowing more balls to be put in play, knowing the guys behind him will make the necessary defensive plays.

He credits some of his success to seeing how other great pitchers at Zionsville ahead of him prepared and pitched, such as Nate Dohm and Drew Dickson. As a senior, Wells realizes that now some of the younger players on the team will be watching him, so he feels the need to lead by example to continue the Eagles traditon.

After high school, Wells is committed to play collegiately at High Point.