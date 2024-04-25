Search
The Zone Extra: April 25, 2024

by: Brian Eckstein
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you even more central Indiana high school sports coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, his Greyhounds are ranked #3 in the state and are chasing a fourth-straight IHSAA girls tennis championship. Carmel coach Dan Brunette joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week shines on the mound for Zionsville, but is also making a difference in the lives of kids in another country. Meet Eagles senior pitcher Mateo Wells.

And the on campus segment features former Westfield football standout Dillon Thieneman as he is recognized at Purdue for receiving an All-American honor last season.

All that and more can be found in the video above.

