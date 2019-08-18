Cedric Benson, prolific rusher at UT who played in NFL, dies

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 06: Cedric Benson #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals stretches before the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on November 6, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former NFL and Texas running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.

Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, says Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

One of the top high school recruits in the country out of Midland, Texas, Benson was a key player in the Longhorns’ resurgence under former coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004. He won the Doak Walker award given to the nation’s top running back in 2004.

Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

