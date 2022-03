College Basketball

Ball State: Men’s basketball coach is out

Ball State head coach James Whitford watches against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State men’s basketball coach James Whitford will not return for a 10th season, the university athletics department says.

The department’s announcement did not give a reason for Whitford’s departure but cited his 131-148 record overall with the Cardinals. “This season finished with a 14-17 overall mark, including a 9-10 record in conference play,” the announcement said.

Now, the search for a new coach is underway.