Boilers exit with a bang after loss to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) — The Purdue Boilermakers are a part of the wrong side of history. The 1 seed boilers were knocked off by the 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, just the second time in NCAA tournament history that has happened in the first round.

It was an angry scene in Purdue’s locker room postgame. A lot of screaming, expletives, and a broken whiteboard. News 8 crews heard a loud bang, and when they were let inside, they saw the locker room whiteboard with a large hole in it.

The picture has since gone viral, encapsulating a heartbreaking ending for the Big Ten champions.