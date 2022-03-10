College Basketball

Butler holds on for 89-82 win over Xavier in OT in Big East

Butler's Chuck Harris (3) drives past Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big East basketball tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit a jumper on the first possession in overtime to give ninth-seeded Butler a lead it would not relinquish en route to an 89-82 win over eighth-seeded Xavier in the first round of the Big East Conference tourney.

Lukosius followed the bucket with a 3-pointer for a score of 73-68, and, after four free throws pulled Xavier within one, Lukosius hit a three point shot. He went on to score 12 points in overtime.

Lukosius made a pair of free throws to even the score at 68 with 4 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Butler’s Chuck Harris scored a season-high 29 points and Lukosius added 27 points for the Bulldogs. Jack Nunge led Xavier with 26.