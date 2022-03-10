Butler holds on for 89-82 win over Xavier in OT in Big East

NEW YORK (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit a jumper on the first possession in overtime to give ninth-seeded Butler a lead it would not relinquish en route to an 89-82 win over eighth-seeded Xavier in the first round of the Big East Conference tourney.
Lukosius followed the bucket with a 3-pointer for a score of 73-68, and, after four free throws pulled Xavier within one, Lukosius hit a three point shot. He went on to score 12 points in overtime.
Lukosius made a pair of free throws to even the score at 68 with 4 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.
Butler’s Chuck Harris scored a season-high 29 points and Lukosius added 27 points for the Bulldogs. Jack Nunge led Xavier with 26.