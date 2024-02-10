Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Conwell’s 24 help Indiana State down Missouri State

(Provided Photo/Indiana State University)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Ryan Conwell’s 24 points helped Indiana State defeat Missouri State 73-71 on Saturday.

Conwell shot 9 for 15, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Sycamores (22-3, 13-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope was 7 of 19 shooting (5 for 17 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Jayson Kent went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points. It was the ninth straight win for the Sycamores.

The Bears (14-11, 6-8) were led in scoring by Alston Mason, who finished with 26 points. N.J. Benson added 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Missouri State. In addition, Damien Mayo Jr. finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Swope put up 13 second-half points, including a jumper that gave the Sycamores a five-point lead with 20 seconds remaining, and Indiana State secured the victory after a second half that featured seven lead changes and was tied six times.

NEXT UP

Indiana State plays Tuesday against Illinois State at home, and Missouri State visits Murray State on Wednesday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Davis, Brooks lead Butler past...
College Basketball /
Jackson puts up 24 in...
College Basketball /
Indiana native signs with Indy...
Indy Eleven /
Mike Carey made history as...
Sports /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Ben Davis vs. Lawrence...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Cathedral vs. Fishers –...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Noblesville vs. Brownsburg –...
High School - The Zone /