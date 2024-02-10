Davis, Brooks lead Butler past Providence

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DJ Davis scored 20 points and Pierre Brooks secured the victory with a jump shot with 19 seconds remaining as Butler knocked off Providence 75-72 on Saturday.

Davis also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East Conference). Brooks added 12 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc, and they also had seven rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight assists.

Corey Floyd Jr. finished with 20 points for the Friars (15-9, 6-7). Devin Carter added 18 points for Providence.

Butler went into the half with a 34-25 lead. Posh Alexander scored eight points in the half. Davis put up 12 points in the second half for Butler.