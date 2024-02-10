Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Davis, Brooks lead Butler past Providence

(Provided Photo/Butler University)
by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DJ Davis scored 20 points and Pierre Brooks secured the victory with a jump shot with 19 seconds remaining as Butler knocked off Providence 75-72 on Saturday.

Davis also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East Conference). Brooks added 12 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc, and they also had seven rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight assists.

Corey Floyd Jr. finished with 20 points for the Friars (15-9, 6-7). Devin Carter added 18 points for Providence.

Butler went into the half with a 34-25 lead. Posh Alexander scored eight points in the half. Davis put up 12 points in the second half for Butler.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Conwell’s 24 help Indiana State...
College Basketball /
Jackson puts up 24 in...
College Basketball /
Indiana native signs with Indy...
Indy Eleven /
Mike Carey made history as...
Sports /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Ben Davis vs. Lawrence...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Cathedral vs. Fishers –...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Noblesville vs. Brownsburg –...
High School - The Zone /