Davis scores 21 to help Seton Hall defeat Butler

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dre Davis’ 21 points helped Seton Hall defeat Butler 76-64 on Saturday night.

Davis added seven rebounds for the Pirates (18-9, 11-5 Big East Conference). Kadary Richmond added 20 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Al-Amir Dawes was 7 of 17 shooting (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

The Bulldogs (16-12, 7-10) were led in scoring by Jalen Thomas, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Posh Alexander added 11 points and six rebounds for Butler. DJ Davis also had 11 points and five assists.

Seton Hall took the lead with 19:05 left in the first half and led the rest of the way. The score was 37-32 at halftime, with Dawes racking up 12 points. Seton Hall outscored Butler in the second half by seven points, with Richmond scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.