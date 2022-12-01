College Basketball

Edey scores 25 points, No. 5 Purdue beats FSU 79-69

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Florida State forward Cameron Corhen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Nov. 30, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as No. 5 Purdue fought off Florida State 79-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Edey, who came in averaging 21.7 points on 61.5% shooting, recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the Boilermakers (7-0).

The 7-foot-4 center helped Purdue keep pace with 15 first-half points as the Boilermakers looked jet-lagged early following weekend wins over Duke and Gonzaga in Portland, Oregon.

Purdue led 34-32 at the half but shot 53.6% over the final 20 minutes, extending its nation-best regular-season win streak against nonconference foes to 20 games.

Darin Green Jr. scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half for Florida State (1-8), which lost its fourth straight. Green shot 7 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Matthew Cleveland had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six rebounds for the Seminoles.

Braden Smith had 13 points and nine rebounds for Purdue, which had a 46-31 rebounding advantage. Edey had eight boards, four fewer than his average.

The takeaway

Purdue: With the exception of Edey, the rest of the Boilermakers shot 5 of 20 in the first half. But Purdue gave Edey some help after halftime. The Boilermakers haven’t lost to a nonconference foe since falling to Miami almost two years ago.

Florida State: Cleveland and Green had two of their best nights but the rest of the Seminoles scored just 26 points.

Up next

Purdue: Opens Big Ten play against Minnesota on Sunday.

Florida State: Opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at Virginia on Saturday.