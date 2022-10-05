College Basketball

Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James smiles on the sidelines prior to the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars.

Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.

James’ son, Jizzle James, on Tuesday night announced his commitment to the Bearcats basketball program by joining their 2023 recruiting class.

James is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, 4-star guard out of Olympia High School in Orlando and is ranked as a top 100 player in the country, according to 247Sports.

His scholarship offers included Florida, LSU, North Carolina State, Georgetown, Providence, and Ole Miss. The other two finalists were LSU and Georgia.

James recently went off the AAU HoopExchange Fall Fest, dropping a combined 50 points over two games.

The highlights are legit.

Edgerrin James now has two Division I programs to root for, with elder son Eden currently playing as a freshman running back for Howard University.