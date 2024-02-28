Fire alarms delay IU-Wisconsin game at Assembly Hall

The men's basketball game on Feb. 27, 2024, at Indiana University's Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was temporarily suspended due to fire alarms, the team says. (WISH Photo/Andrew Chernoff)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game at Indiana University’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was temporarily suspended due to fire alarms, the team says.

The game with Wisconsin was tied at 54 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second half when the teams left the floor and fans were told through a public-address system to evacuate the building.

The game was being broadcasted live.

About 8:35 p.m., the broadcast showed the teams and the fans returning inside the building.

Charlie Duffy, assistant director of strategic communications for IU Athletics, said in a message to the news media, “The game has been delayed due to the fire alarms going off inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Please head to the press room if you are in the building. We will provide further updates when available.”

A similar message was posted on social media for the men’s basketball team.

