Health of Mackenzie Holmes could play major factor in Indiana’s postseason run

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots against Iowa's Addison O'Grady (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP) — The health of Liz Kitley, Molly Davis and Mackenzie Holmes could go a long way in determining Virginia Tech, Indiana and Iowa’s chances of going far in their conference tournaments this week and the NCAA Tournament later this month.

All three suffered injuries on Sunday in the their teams regular season finales. The teams don’t open up their conference tournaments until Friday.

Kitley, the 11th-ranked Hokies’ the two-time ACC Player of the Year, appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in the third quarter. Coach Kenny Brooks would only say that it was a lower extremity injury. The senior went down hard after a transition shot attempt and left for the locker room before returning to the bench.

“We don’t know anything yet,” Brooks said on a conference Zoom on Monday, “and so, obviously, we’re just waiting and praying for good results.”

Davis injured her right knee in the No. 3 Hawkeyes’ win over Ohio State on Sunday. Coach Lisa Bluder said on Monday in a statement that it was a non-season-ending injury

The 5-foot-7 guard is expected to undergo physical therapy next week to get ready for the post-season.

“While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season-ending,” Bluder said. “Our program has appreciated everyone’s support and prayers as we look forward to her return at some point during the postseason.”

After Davis injured her knee in the first half, she returned to the court in a wheelchair and was pushed out to halfcourt for the Senior Day ceremony.

Holmes hurt her left knee in the third quarter on Sunday when she made contact with a Maryland player. The star center hobbled when she landed and headed to the locker room. She returned to the bench later in the game and participated in the postgame senior ceremony.

The fifth-year senior, who leads Indiana in scoring and rebounding, had to miss time in the past because of injuries to that same knee.

Indiana coach Teri Moren said on Monday that Holmes and Lilly Meister, who hurt her ankle, were doing better.

“Well, they were both in today to see (athletic trainer) Ben (Tate),” Moren said. “I think they both feel better. I think we’ll know at the end of the week where both of them are, as far as availability for the weekend. I thought there was some optimistic news today. So, I felt good about it. I think Ben feels good about it. But time will tell.”

CHASING PERFECTION

No. 1 South Carolina finished the regular season undefeated for the second consecutive year. Only nine teams have been able to win the national championship without suffering a loss all season long. Next up for the Gamecocks is the SEC Tournament where they have a bye to the quarterfinals.

END OF AN ERA

The current iteration of the Pac-12 will have its final conference tournament this weekend. What has been one of the most dominant conference so far this season will disband with teams headed to the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC. No team has won more conference titles then Stanford, which is the favorite to win. The Cardinal have 15 conference tournament championships.