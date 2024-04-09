Search
How legendary head coach Gene Keady is showing his support for Purdue

by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WISH) — There are many Purdue University men’s basketball fans in Glendale, Arizona, for Monday night’s NCAA Tournament National Championship Game.

One of those Boilermaker supporters in attendance is legendary Purdue head coach Gene Keady.

In fact, Keady went the extra mile to show his support for the Boilers on Monday. He had the letter “P” put on the back of his head for the game.

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff snapped the following photo of the “P” in Keady’s head.

Tip-off between No. 1-seeded UConn and No. 1-seeded Purdue is set for Monday at 9:20 p.m. EDT.

Gene Keady prior to Monday’s game (WISH Photo)
(WISH Photo)

