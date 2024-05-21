Caitlin Clark inks deal with Wilson, launches signature basketball collection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark is launching a signature basketball collection as part of a brand-new deal with Wilson Sporting Goods.

Wilson announced Tuesday that it had signed a multiyear deal with the Indiana Fever guard, who also has partnerships with Nike, Gatorade, and Gainbridge.

“Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court,” Amanda Lamb, head of global brand at Wilson, said in a release.

In addition to testing, advising, and providing feedback on Wilson basketball products, the Fever star will work with the company on her first-ever signature basketball line that will debut later this year.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” Clark said in a release. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

Clark made her WNBA regular season debut on May 14 at the Connecticut Sun. She has 68 points in four games and leads the Fever (0-4) in scoring (17.0 PPG) and assists (5.5 APG).

The Indiana Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Clark came to Indiana following one of the most successful college basketball careers in history and left the NCAA as its all-time leading scorer, having broken Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record in March.

The Caitlin Clark Collector’s Edition Debut Series

Wilson will roll out signature basketball collections celebrating Clark’s legacy and continued impact on the game.

The first drop in the Caitlin Clark Collector’s Edition Debut Series will go live on Tuesday. It features Wilson’s classic white and gold WNBA basketball with laser engravings celebrating some of Clark’s most iconic on-court moments. Fans can choose one of three designs to personalize their basketball.

Fans can choose one of three designs to personalize their basketball from the Caitlin Clark collection. (Provided photo/Wilson)

Related Coverage