Indiana State’s NIT ends with defeat to Seton Hall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After being snubbed from the field of 68, and left out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Sycamores set out to make a run in the NIT Tournament.

That run ended Thursday night with a 77-79 loss to Seton Hall at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana State won 32 games in a breakout season. Despite the loss, the season will be remembered in Indiana for a long, long time.