Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana State’s NIT ends with defeat to Seton Hall

Indiana State Sycamores logo. (Provided Photo/Indiana State University)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After being snubbed from the field of 68, and left out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Sycamores set out to make a run in the NIT Tournament.

That run ended Thursday night with a 77-79 loss to Seton Hall at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana State won 32 games in a breakout season. Despite the loss, the season will be remembered in Indiana for a long, long time.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD enforcing youth curfew laws
Local News /
56th anniversary of MLK assassination,...
News /
The Zone Extra: April 4,...
High School - The Zone /
Indiana State Police investigating fatal...
Indiana News /
Justice Department Secures $1.37 million settlement for...
Local News /
Gubernatorial candidate Curtis Hill’s battery...
Indiana News /
Man sentenced for homicide of...
Crime Watch 8 /
City officials detail eclipse safety...
Solar Eclipse /