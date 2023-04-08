Indiana’s Grace Berger to attend WNBA Draft in New York City

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University guard Grace Berger is one of 15 prospects that will be attending the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday night in New York City.

The draft will take place at Spring Studios, located in the Tribeca section of New York.

Berger is a four-time All-Big Ten First Team selection.

Berger is also the all-time winningest player at Indiana, having won 118 games during her five seasons in Bloomington.

Berger is seventh in school history with 1,841 points and second in assists with 573 assists.

The following is the complete list of 15 prospects who will be at the draft:

Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina forward)

Grace Berger (Indiana guard)

Brea Beal (South Carolina guard)

Aliyah Boston (South Carolina forward / center)

Zia Cooke (South Carolina guard)

Jordan Horston (Tennessee guard)

Ashley Joens (Iowa State guard / forward)

Haley Jones (Stanford guard / forward)

Dorka Juhász (Connecticut forward)

Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut guard / forward)

Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State guard)

Diamond Miller (Maryland guard)

Alexis Morris (LSU guard)

Maddy Siegrist (Villanova forward)

Stephanie Soares (Iowa State forward / center)

The 2023 WNBA Draft will begin at 7 p.m. EST on Monday.

The Indiana Fever have five picks in this year’s draft, including the number one overall selection.