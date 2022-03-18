IU cheerleaders go for goal: Basketball stuck behind backboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (WISH) — During the first half of the Indiana-Saint Mary’s game in Portland, a pair of Hoosiers cheerleaders rescued the game ball lodged behind the backboard.
The crowd in the Moda Center went wild, and both cheerleaders were interviewed on the TBS broadcast.
Cassidy Cerny told News 8, “It did not feel real. Honestly, I feel like a lot of times we joke about going out there and helping. I’ll go. I’m sure it’ll be crazy.”
Both cheerleaders are from Indiana. Cerney is from in Avon, and Nathan Paris is from Floyds Knobs.