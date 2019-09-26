IU coach Miller talks about Hoosiers basketball season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University basketball had its annual media day as the 2019-2020 season inches closer.

Head Coach Archie Miller spoke on his approach to Year 3 at the helm. “I think right now we’re at ground zero we’re building our team, and this team in general as we’ve talked, this team has some older people with us and those guys are our strength inside the locker room more so than they are on the court. Andthis team is going to be pushed for us to have a great season.”

Miller also said he thinks this team’s strength is the size they bring in and back to the court. The roster additions include two new true freshmen, Indiana Mr. Basketball 2019 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and shooting guard Armann Franklin, in addition to Butler University grad transfer Joey Brunk.

Miller also spoke about the return of forward Jerome Hunter, who could possibly be the biggest off-season addition to his healthy Hoosier team. Hunter has been cleared to participate in basketball activities and has yet to miss a preseason workout in the previous five weeks.

Miller said he is “hopeful” for Hunter’s return and that everything falls into place during Year Three.