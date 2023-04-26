IU guard granted extra year of eligibility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University senior point guard Xavier Johnson has been granted an extra year of eligibility, per a news release from IU men’s basketball.

The extra year was granted after the NCAA approved a medical hardship waiver for the 2022-23 season.

“We are very happy for Xavier and his family and can’t wait to have him be a key member of our program, next season,” said IU head coach Mike Woodson. “I know this year was challenging for him, but he brought a positive attitude every day and I believe he will bring a great deal to our team next season because of the adversity he has faced.”

Johnson suffered a broken foot against Kansas on Dec. 17.

Johnson started in 11 games this past season, averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.