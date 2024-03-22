Key IU basketball player announces he’s returning for his junior season

Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) and Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University basketball’s Malik Reneau is staying in Bloomington.

The sophomore forward announced on the Hoosier Hysterics Podcast that he is returning for his junior season.

“Next year, I will stay here and continue to play for Coach Woodson for year three of my college campaign,” Reneau said on the podcast.

He added he was not entering the transfer portal, although he may still put his name in the NBA Draft to get “information and (go through) the process.”

Reneau was the team’s second-leading scorer from this past season, averaging 15.4 points per game. He also was second in rebounds on the team with an average of 6 rebounds per game.

Those numbers were a lot bigger than the stats he had when he was a freshman, when he averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

This past season, Reneau was one of two players who played in all 33 games for the Hoosiers. He was named an “honorable mention” for All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball this year.

He finished the 2023-24 season with two double-doubles. His season-high in scoring came against Kennesaw State in December, when he finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

His other double-double performance came against Ohio State in February, when he had 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Some of Reneau’s teammates reacted to the news on social media, like guard Trey Galloway, who posted the following on X, formally known as Twitter:

Fellow guard Anthony Leal also posted something similar on X:

Both Leal and Galloway previously announced they would be returning for the upcoming season as well.

“I feel like it’s unfinished business here,” Reneau said on the podcast.

The Hoosiers are coming off a season in which they finished with a 19-14 overall record. They failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

