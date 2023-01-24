College Basketball

Mike Davis’ son Antoine chasing NCAA’s all-time scoring record

Antoine Davis #0 of the Detroit Mercy Titans is introduced before during a college basketball game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on Dec. 18, 2022, in Ypsilanti, Michigan. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following Detroit Mercy senior guard Antoine Davis’ 42-point performance on Saturday in Indianapolis against IUPUI, News 8 connected with the standout guard and his dad, Mike Davis, the former Indiana University head coach.

Davis, now in his fifth season as head coach at Detroit Mercy, looks back on his whirlwind coaching journey and Antoine’s pursuit of the NCAA all-time Division I scoring record.

Davis (3,274) ranks second all-time in career points, only trailing Pistol Pete Maravich (3,667).

To catch Maravich, Davis and Detroit will likely have to advance deep into the Horizon League postseason tournament in March.