NCAA men’s basketball coaches go casual on sidelines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s no doubt the NCAA college basketball season looked completely different this season in a variety of ways, including on the sidelines where the coaches have traded in their suits for sweats.

The majority of the head coaches agreed to switch to casual attire with the unique circumstances surrounding the 2020-21 college basketball season.

One of main reasons for the change in attire was based on health concerns. So, eliminating the need for dry cleaning and outside germs was the best solution for most teams.

News 8 took a poll around the Sweet 16 bubble and asked the players and coaches if they think the new dress code will stick around.