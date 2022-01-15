College Basketball

No. 7 Purdue dominates Nebraska, Edey and Ivey lead scoring

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots in front of Nebraska center Eduardo Andre (35) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Purdue won 92-65. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 22 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as No. 7 Purdue routed Nebraska 92-65 on Friday night.

The Boilermakers have won two straight and six of their last seven.

Keisei Tominaga scored 11 points to lead the Cornhuskers. Nebraska lost its fifth in a row and its fourth straight to a ranked opponent.

Purdue opened the game on a 23-4 run and got the Cornhuskers into early foul trouble.

Purdue coach Matt Painter captured his 183rd victory in Big Ten play, which broke a tie with former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote for seventh in career wins among conference coaches.