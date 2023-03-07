Purdue’s Zach Edey named Big Ten Player of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University center Zach Edey has been named Big Ten Player of the Year by both the league’s coaches and the media members, the conference announced Tuesday.
Edey leads the conference in scoring, averaging 21.9 ppg this season, and leads the conference in rebounds per game, averaging 12.8 per contest.
Edey, who was also named to the conference’s first team, has helped lead the Boilermakers to a 26-5 overall record this season, including a 15-5 record in Big Ten play. He is only one of two Big Ten players in the last 30 years to have at least 600 points, 350 rebounds and 50 blocked shots in a season. The other player was Michigan’s Chris Webber during the 1992-93 season.
Indiana University also had a pair of players who received major honors. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Big Ten’s first team, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.
Jackson-Davis is tied for second in scoring in the conference, averaging 20.5 ppg and is second in rebounds per game, averaging 11 of them per contest.
Hood-Schifino has scored 13.4 ppg this season.
2022-23 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team as selected by Big Ten coaches
- PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Edey, Purdue
- CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Chase Audige, Northwestern; and Caleb McConnell, Rutgers.
- FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana.
- SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Payton Sandfort, Iowa.
- COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Collins, Northwestern.
- HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD: Chris Lowery, Northwestern.
- FIRST TEAM: Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois; TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA; Kris Murray, Iowa; Jalen Pickett, Penn State; and ZACH EDEY, PURDUE.
- SECOND TEAM (Additional honorees due to ties): Jahmir Young, Maryland; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Tyson Walker, Michigan State; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Chase Audige, Northwestern; and Boo Buie, Northwestern.
- THIRD TEAM: Matthew Mayer, Illinois; JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO, INDIANA; Kobe Bufkin, Michigan; Jett Howard, Michigan; and Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers.
- HONORABLE MENTION: Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Tony Perkins, Iowa; Filip Rebraca, Iowa; Julian Reese, Maryland; Hakim Hart, Maryland; Donta Scott, Maryland; Joey Hauser, Michigan State; A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State; Dawson Garcia, Minnesota; Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska; Zed Key, Ohio State; Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State; Justice Sueing, Ohio State; Andrew Funk, Penn State;Seth Lundy, Penn State; BRADEN SMITH, PURDUE; FLETCHER LOYER, PURDUE; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Cam Spencer, Rutgers; and Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin.
- ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM: JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO, INDIANA; Jett Howard, Michigan; Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State; BRADEN SMITH, PURDUE; and Connor Essegian, Wisconsin.
- ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM: TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA; Chase Audige, Northwestern; ZACH EDEY, PURDUE; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; and Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers.
- 2022-23 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees: Matthew Mayer, Illinois; MILLER KOPP, INDIANA; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Patrick Emilien, Maryland; Joey Baker, Michigan; Jaden Akins, Michigan State; Ta’Lon Cooper, Minnesota; Robbie Beran, Northwestern; Sam Griesel, Nebraska; Sean McNeil, Ohio State; Camren Wynter, Penn State; MATT FROST, PURDUE; Mawot Mag, Rutgers; and Isaac Lindsey, Wisconsin.
2022-23 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team as selected by media voting panel
- PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Edey, Purdue.
- FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana.
- COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Collins, Northwestern.
- FIRST TEAM (Additional honorees due to ties): TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA; Kris Murray, Iowa; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Boo Buie, Northwestern; Jalen Pickett, Penn State; and ZACH EDEY, PURDUE.
- SECOND TEAM: Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois; JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO, INDIANA; Jahmir Young, Maryland; Tyson Walker, Michigan State; and Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers.
- THIRD TEAM: Filip Rebraca, Iowa; Matthew Mayer, Illinois; A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State; Chase Audige, Northwestern; and Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State.
- HONORABLE MENTION: Connor McCaffery, Iowa: ; Tony Perkins, Iowa; Julian Reese, Marylan; Hakim Hart, Maryland; Kobe Bufkin, Michigan; Jett Howard, Michigan; Joey Hauser, Michigan State; Dawson Garcia, Minnesota; Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska; Derrick walker, Nebraska; Andrew Funk, Penn State; Seth Lundy, Penn State; BRADEN SMITH, PURDUE; FLETCHER LOYER, PURDUE; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Cam Spencer, Rutgers; and Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin.