Purdue’s Zach Edey named Big Ten Player of the Year

Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers holds the Big Ten Championship trophy after a win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Mackey Arena on March 5, 2023, in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University center Zach Edey has been named Big Ten Player of the Year by both the league’s coaches and the media members, the conference announced Tuesday.

Edey leads the conference in scoring, averaging 21.9 ppg this season, and leads the conference in rebounds per game, averaging 12.8 per contest.

Edey, who was also named to the conference’s first team, has helped lead the Boilermakers to a 26-5 overall record this season, including a 15-5 record in Big Ten play. He is only one of two Big Ten players in the last 30 years to have at least 600 points, 350 rebounds and 50 blocked shots in a season. The other player was Michigan’s Chris Webber during the 1992-93 season.

Indiana University also had a pair of players who received major honors. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Big Ten’s first team, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.

Jackson-Davis is tied for second in scoring in the conference, averaging 20.5 ppg and is second in rebounds per game, averaging 11 of them per contest.

Hood-Schifino has scored 13.4 ppg this season.

2022-23 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team as selected by Big Ten coaches

PLAYER OF THE YEAR : Zach Edey, Purdue

: Zach Edey, Purdue CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR : Chase Audige, Northwestern; and Caleb McConnell, Rutgers.

: Chase Audige, Northwestern; and Caleb McConnell, Rutgers. FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR : Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana.

: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana. SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR : Payton Sandfort, Iowa.

: Payton Sandfort, Iowa. COACH OF THE YEAR : Chris Collins, Northwestern.

: Chris Collins, Northwestern. HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD : Chris Lowery, Northwestern.

: Chris Lowery, Northwestern. FIRST TEAM : Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois; TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA; Kris Murray, Iowa; Jalen Pickett, Penn State; and ZACH EDEY, PURDUE.

: Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois; TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA; Kris Murray, Iowa; Jalen Pickett, Penn State; and ZACH EDEY, PURDUE. SECOND TEAM (Additional honorees due to ties): Jahmir Young, Maryland; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Tyson Walker, Michigan State; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Chase Audige, Northwestern; and Boo Buie, Northwestern.

(Additional honorees due to ties): Jahmir Young, Maryland; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Tyson Walker, Michigan State; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Chase Audige, Northwestern; and Boo Buie, Northwestern. THIRD TEAM : Matthew Mayer, Illinois; JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO, INDIANA; Kobe Bufkin, Michigan; Jett Howard, Michigan; and Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers.

: Matthew Mayer, Illinois; JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO, INDIANA; Kobe Bufkin, Michigan; Jett Howard, Michigan; and Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers. HONORABLE MENTION : Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Tony Perkins, Iowa; Filip Rebraca, Iowa; Julian Reese, Maryland; Hakim Hart, Maryland; Donta Scott, Maryland; Joey Hauser, Michigan State; A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State; Dawson Garcia, Minnesota; Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska; Zed Key, Ohio State; Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State; Justice Sueing, Ohio State; Andrew Funk, Penn State;Seth Lundy, Penn State; BRADEN SMITH, PURDUE; FLETCHER LOYER, PURDUE; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Cam Spencer, Rutgers; and Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin.

: Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Tony Perkins, Iowa; Filip Rebraca, Iowa; Julian Reese, Maryland; Hakim Hart, Maryland; Donta Scott, Maryland; Joey Hauser, Michigan State; A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State; Dawson Garcia, Minnesota; Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska; Zed Key, Ohio State; Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State; Justice Sueing, Ohio State; Andrew Funk, Penn State;Seth Lundy, Penn State; BRADEN SMITH, PURDUE; FLETCHER LOYER, PURDUE; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Cam Spencer, Rutgers; and Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin. ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM : JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO, INDIANA; Jett Howard, Michigan; Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State; BRADEN SMITH, PURDUE; and Connor Essegian, Wisconsin.

: JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO, INDIANA; Jett Howard, Michigan; Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State; BRADEN SMITH, PURDUE; and Connor Essegian, Wisconsin. ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM: TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA; Chase Audige, Northwestern; ZACH EDEY, PURDUE; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; and Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers.

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA; Chase Audige, Northwestern; ZACH EDEY, PURDUE; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; and Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers. 2022-23 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees: Matthew Mayer, Illinois; MILLER KOPP, INDIANA; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Patrick Emilien, Maryland; Joey Baker, Michigan; Jaden Akins, Michigan State; Ta’Lon Cooper, Minnesota; Robbie Beran, Northwestern; Sam Griesel, Nebraska; Sean McNeil, Ohio State; Camren Wynter, Penn State; MATT FROST, PURDUE; Mawot Mag, Rutgers; and Isaac Lindsey, Wisconsin.

