Quest for the Championship: Texas Tech in Minnesota for the Final Four

LUBBOCK, Tex. — David Collier and Wes Rapaport reported live from Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday as the Texas Tech men’s basketball team continues to get ready for the Final Four.
Bryan Mudd and Eric Kelly talked to former Texas Tech basketball player Andy Ellis.
Tech will play the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night. The game will be televised on CBS.
Meanwhile, The UT System on Wednesday announced its support for the Red Raiders as they play in the Final Four. “Orange and Red and are in the same family #winitfortexas,” the UT regents said.
“Go Red Raiders! Bring it home to Texas,” the UT System said.
If you missed Tuesday’s Quest for the Championship with Jesus Arenas, it was a lot of fun.