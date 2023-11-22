Robbie Avila’s 27 lead Indiana State over Rice 103-88

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 27 points in Indiana State’s 103-88 win over Rice on Tuesday night.

Avila also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists for the Sycamores (3-1). Ryan Conwell was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Masen Miller had 15 points and finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Owls (1-3) were led in scoring by Travis Evee, who finished with 25 points. Rice also got 11 points from Camp Wagner. In addition, Mekhi Mason finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.